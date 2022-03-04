Ayaneo Pocket Micro

AYANEO Pocket MICRO is a mini retro horizontal handheld game console which introduces the borderless full screen design and CNC aluminum alloy middle frame of high-end flagship handheld consoles. The stunning 3.5 "640P IPS original color screen, combined with MediaTek G99 processor, brings an ultra clear and smooth 4x resolution immersive GBA gaming experience. The 2600mAh battery life is worry free. AYAHome+AYASpace self-developed software combination creates an excellent experience of design technology and comprehensive performance in landscape retro handheld consoles.