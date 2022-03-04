OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (Quick Look) - Absurdly Useful

This affordable smartphone is designed to be smooth, fresh, useful, bright, and long-lasting.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.OnePlus has been really good at not only delivering banger flagships over the past couple of years, they had some really uneven years with the 8 and the 9, but then they really got around to basically offering up the features that people want, like wireless charging and an IP certification, and started offering those every single year instead of adding them and taking them away, but at the same time they've also been really good at budget friendly smartphones and that's where the Nord series come into play."
"Now I should stress that the Nord series in general is a freaking jungle in terms of the amount of names that are actively in use there, but if you go to their website and you pick a Nord, chances are you're going to get a really good budget friendly smartphone where you see a focus on the stuff that matters for everyday user experience."
"So this is the brand new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite.That is way too many sort of subset names, it's not the Nord 4, it's the Nord CE4 Lite, but that should not keep you from being interested in this phone if you're looking for something which is budget friendly."
"This is around €350ish, and at the same time it comes in one of two colors.This is the blue one, you can also get a silver one, this blue one is really fetching as well, mostly because it's very deep, but also because it refracts light in a really cool way.I should also stress that this is not matte, meaning that fingerprints will immediately stick to the surface and you'll probably end up putting a case on it, so it's not good."
"But these rails are matte and share the same colorway, so it does look quite striking, particularly up close I should say, right off the bat.You get this with a Snapdragon 695, we are unable to document whether that SoC is fast and would remain fast for let's say four platform upgrades down the line, but we'll look into that in a full review."
"But you get that alongside 8 gigs of RAM, which is good, and alongside 256 gigs of storage, which is also very good.There are some cool things as well, alongside this, this is a jack, there is a headphone jack in this phone, something which has become a rarity, both amongst budget-friendly options and flagships even."
"You get that combined with a 5110 mAh battery, where OnePlus themselves promises two full days of battery life.Now, when you unbox this phone, you will find no charger, that's bad, but if you go to OnePlus's website, they'll give you one for free, that's good."
"If you already have a charger and you don't want the 80 watt charger that you get for free if you buy it from OnePlus's website, you can actually just choose a free cover instead.I would argue that we are still at the point where you have to put the charger in the box and the cover in the box, and I do believe that OnePlus used to do that, but still, it's a nice middle way option to just give people the chance to just get one for free if they buy it from OnePlus themselves, particularly if one steals start rolling in that OnePlus basically just alternates their pricing depending on what the general market conditions are."
"This screen here is big.This is a budget phone, but it's actually quite big, and it is 120 hertz.It's an AMOLED with AquaTouch as well, and this peaks at around 2100 nits.That's a lot for a budget-friendly phone, and when you combine that with this camera array right here, you should have something pretty solid."
"It is a Sony LYT600 sensor.It's a 50 megapixel main shooter.The problem is that below that, you have a 2 megapixel depth camera.I don't think it's a separate sensor in and of itself, but maybe it is, meaning that it's a 2 megapixel macro."
"I hope it's not.I just hope that it's a depth sensor to help the 50 megapixel main shooter do its thing and create telephoto images where there is actual depth of field.Whether or not that is the case is, well, we don't know yet."
"We're going to have to fully review it.They also claim that this is 2X sensor-based zoom, so we assume that means digital and not optical zoom, but we're going to have to see.First and foremost, you get three years of security updates with OxygenOS, which is great."
"You get a bunch of AI tools, which is built into this version of OxygenOS, read Android.With the cool specs, the probably decent camera, the good charging speeds, the good screen, for 380-ish euros, that should be pretty good.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."