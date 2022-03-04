English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Squid Game (Netflix)
HQ

GRTV News - Squid Game Season 2 lands on the 26th of December

We finally know when we'll be returning to the games.

Audio transcription

"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, back in the chair after a little break to go and see, I can tell you about it, it's Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, I can't tell you my thoughts about it, but I can tell you that I was there in Prague checking it out, double meaning of check there as I'm sure you can see, but in any case, this is GRTV News, you know what you're getting here, the latest and greatest in gaming gear, entertainment, so much more as well, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, movie reviews, series reviews, so, so, so much more, I can't even cover it in the intro, but without further ado, let's get into today's piece of news, we're talking Squid Game, even though it's got game in the title, it is of course a series, the hit Netflix series of 2021, if there ever was one, and it's coming back, we knew it was coming back this year, but now it has a firm release date, it has the 26th of December as it's release date in this trailer here, I'm just going to let it play in the background as soon as the World of Warcraft trailer is gone, and it seems that we're going to be getting a season 3 as well, which has been confirmed for next year, 2025, so yeah, I mean the 26th of December, it's still a little while to wait, we're still around 4 months, well, nearly 5 months away considering it is the 1st of August today, but it's still, you know, quite good to know that it's not getting pushed back into 2025, and that we're getting the 3rd season next year as well, the 3rd season by the way is being touted as the final season, which is quite interesting considering that it seemed Squid Game as a first season was still quite a complete story, and then we get the final season next time, which is going to sort of wrap up the whole thing, Li Zhengjia will be back in his lead role from the first series, he'll be back in the games by the looks of things, returning to the Squid Games for whatever reason, we're not sure, but we'll find out more of the mysteries behind the games and perhaps even see an end to them by the end of season 3, because there's not a 3 year wait between seasons 2 and 3, we can sort of imagine that there's going to be a little bit more of season 2 and 3 leading into one another, perhaps sort of a continuing story, we're not sure when season 3 is coming out in 2025 by the way, we'd imagine a late release date considering it just says 2025 and doesn't say anything within the first half of the year, but that's still not a 3 year wait, it's not even as long as we've had to wait between Stranger Things seasons 4 and 5 for example, and it looks like 2025 will therefore be a massive year for Netflix because we'll have Stranger Things and we'll also have Squid Game and probably a bunch of other movies and big series thrown in there as well. There's not really much more to say on Squid Game season 2 as even though we've got these trailers yet, we're going to get an extensive first look in October, so until then we really just know that we're going back to the games and we know that we're getting our main cast returning, obviously because everyone else died in the first season, it's kind of going to be a thing of one guy from the last season is going to be there and then everyone else is probably going to be in a bit of a cast reset, but let me know if you're looking forward to Squid Game season 2, are you looking forward to Squid Game season 3 even more, let me know all that and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news, buh bye! Transcribed by https://otter.ai"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Sweetpea - Official Teaser

Sweetpea - Official Teaser
Squid Game: Season 2 - Release Date Trailer

Squid Game: Season 2 - Release Date Trailer
Terminator Zero - Official Trailer

Terminator Zero - Official Trailer
Slingshot - Official Trailer

Slingshot - Official Trailer
The Clean Up Crew - Official Trailer

The Clean Up Crew - Official Trailer
Bagman - Official Trailer

Bagman - Official Trailer
Greedy People - Official Trailer

Greedy People - Official Trailer
Spellbound - Official Teaser Trailer

Spellbound - Official Teaser Trailer
The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - Call To Adventure

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - Call To Adventure
The Day of the Jackal - Official Teaser Trailer

The Day of the Jackal - Official Teaser Trailer
Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Official Trailer

Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Official Trailer
Creature Commandos - Official Teaser

Creature Commandos - Official Teaser
More

Trailers

Visions of Mana - Demo Announce Trailer

Visions of Mana - Demo Announce Trailer
Date Everything - Announcement Trailer

Date Everything - Announcement Trailer
The Behemoth - Roadmap Trailer

The Behemoth - Roadmap Trailer
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Trailer

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Trailer
Alien: Rogue Incursion - Zula Hendricks Reveal Trailer

Alien: Rogue Incursion - Zula Hendricks Reveal Trailer
World of Warcraft: The War Within - Official Cinematic "Shadows Beneath"

World of Warcraft: The War Within - Official Cinematic "Shadows Beneath"
Thank Goodness You're Here! - Release Date Trailer

Thank Goodness You're Here! - Release Date Trailer
The Penguin - Official Trailer

The Penguin - Official Trailer
Funko Fusion - Official Story Trailer

Funko Fusion - Official Story Trailer
The Origin Theory - Episode One Game Trailer

The Origin Theory - Episode One Game Trailer
Mortal Kombat 1 - Khaos Reigns Official Announcement Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 - Khaos Reigns Official Announcement Trailer
Castle Crashers - DLC Announcement: Painter Boss Paradise

Castle Crashers - DLC Announcement: Painter Boss Paradise
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More