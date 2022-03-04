GRTV News - Squid Game Season 2 lands on the 26th of December

We finally know when we'll be returning to the games.
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, back in the chair after a little break to go and see, I can tell you about it, it's Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, I can't tell you my thoughts about it, but I can tell you that I was there in Prague checking it out, double meaning of check there as I'm sure you can see, but in any case, this is GRTV News, you know what you're getting here, the latest and greatest in gaming gear, entertainment, so much more as well, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, movie reviews, series reviews, so, so, so much more, I can't even cover it in the intro, but without further ado, let's get into today's piece of news, we're talking Squid Game, even though it's got game in the title, it is of course a series, the hit Netflix series of 2021, if there ever was one, and it's coming back, we knew it was coming back this year, but now it has a firm release date, it has the 26th of December as it's release date in this trailer here, I'm just going to let it play in the background as soon as the World of Warcraft trailer is gone, and it seems that we're going to be getting a season 3 as well, which has been confirmed for next year, 2025, so yeah, I mean the 26th of December, it's still a little while to wait, we're still around 4 months, well, nearly 5 months away considering it is the 1st of August today, but it's still, you know, quite good to know that it's not getting pushed back into 2025, and that we're getting the 3rd season next year as well, the 3rd season by the way is being touted as the final season, which is quite interesting considering that it seemed Squid Game as a first season was still quite a complete story, and then we get the final season next time, which is going to sort of wrap up the whole thing, Li Zhengjia will be back in his lead role from the first series, he'll be back in the games by the looks of things, returning to the Squid Games for whatever reason, we're not sure, but we'll find out more of the mysteries behind the games and perhaps even see an end to them by the end of season 3, because there's not a 3 year wait between seasons 2 and 3, we can sort of imagine that there's going to be a little bit more of season 2 and 3 leading into one another, perhaps sort of a continuing story, we're not sure when season 3 is coming out in 2025 by the way, we'd imagine a late release date considering it just says 2025 and doesn't say anything within the first half of the year, but that's still not a 3 year wait, it's not even as long as we've had to wait between Stranger Things seasons 4 and 5 for example, and it looks like 2025 will therefore be a massive year for Netflix because we'll have Stranger Things and we'll also have Squid Game and probably a bunch of other movies and big series thrown in there as well. There's not really much more to say on Squid Game season 2 as even though we've got these trailers yet, we're going to get an extensive first look in October, so until then we really just know that we're going back to the games and we know that we're getting our main cast returning, obviously because everyone else died in the first season, it's kind of going to be a thing of one guy from the last season is going to be there and then everyone else is probably going to be in a bit of a cast reset, but let me know if you're looking forward to Squid Game season 2, are you looking forward to Squid Game season 3 even more, let me know all that and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news, buh bye! Transcribed by https://otter.ai"