GRTV News - Bungie lays off over 200 developers

The Destiny 2 developer has been hit with another sweeping round of layoffs that will have bigger affects on the company structure.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about the big story that broke sort of late yesterday and that is in regard to Bungie. Now Bungie has had a very sort of challenging last few years. Basically sort of all started back when Lightfall was about to make its debut and since then we've had various expansion delays. Lightfall debuted and it didn't particularly land in the way that fans hoped it would. Bungie admitted that it didn't particularly go particularly well. Then we had a long wait until the final shape of which in that long wait a lot of the developers at Bungie were laid off. Then the final shape came out and it was an excellent expansion and we all thought, okay Bungie's back on track. But clearly that's not the case as around, well, two months since the final shape has debuted and that expansion really did blow a lot of us away. Unfortunately Bungie is being hit with layoffs once again and these layoffs are actually kind of different than the last ones because there's sort of sweeping repercussions to the way that Bungie is going to be operating in the future. So let's dive on in and take a look at it. So yes, Destiny 2 developer Bungie is the latest to face layoffs. Around 17% of the total workforce are losing their jobs. So Bungie, the developer of Destiny and Destiny 2 and the upcoming marathon has had a maligned last few years where it has seen frequent expansion delays, middling new content, albeit a brilliant final shape expansion and high level executives leaving the studio. Over the last year we've seen the studio admit that it's lost the trust of players and rumour that it could lose its independence as part of the Sony Interactive Entertainment family and even layoffs affecting around 7% of the team. Speaking about the latter point, now even more developers are losing their jobs. In a blog post written by Bungie head honcho Pete Parsons, it's been affirmed that 220 jobs will be cut at Bungie and that this will equate to around 17% of the global workforce being axed. It's said that these layoffs will affect all levels of Bungie, meaning high level executives will be on the chopping block as will greener employees."
"Parsons adds, today is a difficult and painful day, especially for our departing colleagues, all of which have been made important and valuable contributions to Bungie. So our goal is to support them with the utmost care and respect for everyone affected by this job reduction. We will be offering a generous exit package, including severance, bonus and health coverage. I realise all of this is hard news, especially following the success we've seen with The Final Shape, but as we've navigated the broader economic realities over the last year and after exhausting all other mitigation options, this has become a necessary decision to refocus our studio and our business with more realistic goals and viable financials. Parsons does use this news to also affirm that some additional changes will be made at Bungie, and this is where the earlier point about losing independence at Sony comes back into the equation. It's noted that 155 jobs, around 12% of total employees will be integrated into SIE over the next few quarters, and that further employees will be tasked with developing a new PlayStation Studio studio to help work on an action game set in a brand new science fantasy universe. Now it's not in this news piece, but there has been since reports that that's about another 40 developers that are going to be moved over to this new PlayStation Studio studio. But anyway, speaking about the layoffs again, Parsons explains how this came about, noting, for over five years it's been our goal to ship games in three enduring global franchises. To realise that ambition, we set up several incubation projects, each seeded with senior development from our existing teams. We eventually realised that this model stretched our talent too thin too quickly."
"It also forced our studio support structures to scale to a larger level than we could realistically support given our two primary products in development, Destiny and Marathon. Does make you wonder what the third game was, but I don't think we'll ever really know at this point. Additionally, in 2023, our rapid expansion ran headlong into a broad economic slowdown, a sharp downturn in the games industry, our quality missed with Destiny 2 Lightfall, and the need to give both the final shape and Marathon the time needed to ensure both projects deliver the quality our players expect and deserve. We were overly ambitious, our financial safety margins were subsequently exceeded, and we began running in the red. After this new trajectory became clear, we knew we had to change our course and speed, and we did everything we could to avoid today's outcome. Even with the exhaustive efforts undertaken across our leadership and product teams to resolve our financial challenges, these steps were simply not enough. There will still be around 850 employees working at Bungie on Destiny, no specific mention of Destiny 2, so perhaps this once again applies to the third game, and Marathon, but no doubt this massive change will be felt for the foreseeable future all the same."
"So with all the changes in mind, with the developers that are actually being laid off, and with the folks that are moving over to Sony Interactive Entertainment, either being incorporated into the SIE family or as part of that new PlayStation Studio, Bungie has sort of dropped from about 1,300 developers or something down to about 850. So it's a significant decrease in size for Bungie. 850 developers though at one company still makes Bungie like a pretty damn big company, right? This is still one of the bigger AAA companies in the world, so it's going to have huge impacts, but assuming that they can manage their resources a bit better, I don't think we're going to necessarily see a huge change to the way that the games are developed over at Bungie. Maybe it will take longer, maybe it will take longer because they'll have less resources to use, but we're still looking at a developer here that has the same sort of resources as like 343 Industries or something like that, so a lot of employees here."
"The one thing as well that I didn't know in that news piece and has since broken is in regard to Pete Parsons, the CEO of Bungie, there's been various allegations and reports put out against this man stating that ever since the bonus checks sort of came in, ever since the Destiny expansion started raking in money, Parsons has been using that money to buy sports cars and stuff like that. So a lot of very interesting things happening over there, and I think we're going to see some sweeping further changes at Bungie if there's any truth to those allegations in regards to the way that Pete Parsons operates and heads up Bungie as a developer."
"Perhaps eventually we're looking at Bungie on a crash course to be properly integrated into Sony Interactive Entertainment in the future, an integration that means that Herman Holst will be basically the boss of Bungie, and that it would lose its, what's the word, independence as a developer. But if Pete Parsons is running the developer in such a way that that's the way that the money's being spent, then it's probably a good thing that Bungie loses its independence and it becomes further overseen by the Sony Interactive Entertainment executives. But again, we'll hear more about this in the coming months and weeks, I would say. We've seen on social media lots of developers posting their opinions about being laid off and the sort of stories that have come about that, including what parts of Bungie have been affected. But I would assume that as more and more employees speak up and reveal their stories, we'll see an even greater insight into the way that Bungie is operated and how it's probably going to change in the future, because this is just not a sustainable way to run a developer when you're losing this many developers time and time again. But yeah, that's all the time we have for, unfortunately, today's episode of GRT News. It's a long one, but there's a lot to pick apart about this. We see layoffs quite a lot in the games industry these days, but this Bungie one is seemingly much deeper than just, we're not making enough money. It's a very unusual situation, this, that seems to have lots of moving parts to it, so no doubt we'll talk more about it in the future. But yeah, this has been GRT News. I'll be back now tomorrow for the last one from me for the week, so stay tuned for that, and otherwise, yeah, I hope you enjoy your Thursday. Take care, everyone."