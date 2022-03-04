AceZone A-Spire Wirleless (Quick Look) - Faster Than The Competition

This headset uses Advanced Hybrid ANC technology to offer an experience that is faster and more precise than other alternatives.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It happens very rarely that we get a brand new manufacturer on the scene, but we did that a little while ago with the Danish, yes, very proud, ASON."
"Now they made two headsets, essentially.One that was slightly more for the masses, and one that was very much for the core esports scene, with a lot of semi-proprietary technology and design cues that were, again, really tailor-made for the very professional amongst us."
"Now they're going all ham on the wider market, again, with the Aspire Wireless, and that is what I have in front of me right here.We've just received it, so all of these are just the first impressions that come into mind."
"But once again, ASON is going for a very premium price point.I believe these are around 385 euros, which is very expensive compared to some of the other wireless gaming headsets that you can get on the market.But you'll very quickly find that for that money, you get extreme luxury."
"Not only in the materials used and some of the design cues that it takes aesthetically, but also just functionality and technology that have been crammed into this otherwise semi-forgettable, but you could also just call it subtle, frame.Now first and foremost, this is a completely new iteration of the Aspire, with dual wireless, which basically means that it has both Bluetooth and a 2.5 gigahertz dongle connection with an improved version of the newest Qualcomm chipset."
"So again, very serious stuff here.It builds on the professional and hardcore eSports tournament headsets that ASON are known for, but again, smoothing those things out so that it is very usable for a wider audience."
"These sculpted ear pads in here are very cushy and can be changed if you want to.And beyond that, you have a pretty cool, I should actually release this because this is on this little holder right here.There is this little built-in plastic holder, meaning that it stays where it is and kind of almost follows the edge of the brace here very nicely."
"But beyond that, it is a flip to mute microphone, which is very nice.It also has this malleable piece of metal here, basically means that you can sculpt it the way that you want.Again, a lot of people just want this because that means that the microphone has an easier time isolating outside noises when you're speaking directly into it, creating a better soundstage for the people that have to hear you."
"And this little clip-on add-on here is a nice way of making sure that it stays where it's supposed to.But in terms of raw audio capability and quality, this has a built-in DSP that stores settings and allows for advanced firmware upgrades."
"That is something that you don't really see every day.It also has a 24-bit DAC built in, as well as Hi-Res audio playback capability.That is awesome, particularly compared to the fact that this weighs just 270 grams.Now I will tell you, that does not feel like much in your actual hands."
"And because most of the stuff is plastic, even the stuff that looks like metal is plastic, you do get the immediate effect of not having something that weighs all that much.And when you wear it, the flexibility of that construction really comes into play as well.This is one flexible headset, particularly compared to, again, what they've been able to store inside."
"Alongside the 24-bit DAC and the DSP, there is hybrid ANC in here, which enables players to focus on particular audio cues.It basically means that there is ANC here, which allows certain sounds to come through, like footsteps, if that's the kind of stuff you're into."
"As I said, a dual wireless mode, that means 2.4 gigahertz and Bluetooth, which is 5.4, should enable it to have the best range and the best clarity, particularly if you utilize that dual mode so that a phone call comes through, for instance, and that phone is across a big room, then it should still come through quite clearly, which is really nice."
"It also takes standard USB Type-C, also very nice.Because it uses a standardized USB Type-C dongle, like this right here, it's fully PlayStation compatible and Switch compatible, basically.It also takes a standard jack, if that's what you want, meaning that as a wired headset, it can go into an Xbox controller and work like that."
"But in its fully wireless mode, it is Switch, PC, PlayStation compatible.That's a wide variety of platforms, by the way, and the most popular one, so that is really good as well.It has a 35-hour battery life claim, which I think is actually quite fair compared to what is actually being powered in here, like a 24-bit DAC inside here, and it has better battery life than a lot of mainstream competitors."
"That's really good.Now, they utilize an app for updates and basically just the settings and tinkering that you would want to do rather than through a PC, which means that you can do this on the fly a lot easier."
"So you can just Bluetooth this to your phone just for those purposes and then utilize the main gaming focus with the 2.4 gigahertz wireless dongle and you'd be good to go, basically.And there's also game-specific profiles coming later this year along with your own custom profile, so that is coming very soon."
"But so far, sure, it's expensive, but you also do get a lot of features that are semi-exclusive to this.I, at the very least, see them very rarely in these gaming-centric headsets.So ASON are really onto something here."
"So yeah, they're taking a lot of money for the privilege, but they're also giving you a lot.We'll be reviewing this very soon.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."