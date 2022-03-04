English
Devialet Mania (Quick Look) - Hi-Fi Sound On-The-Go

This portable speaker is designed to look and serve as a luxury offering that can deliver 360-degree stereo sound.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
You might know the brand DVLA, but you might know it from a different speaker than this because they make the Phantom."

"And the Phantom is this big, bulky home speaker which costs an incredible amount and has, because of its tremendous audio potential, its ability to play loud music more than anything else, but also pretty well balanced as well, but also its audacious visual design has meant that it has made its way into a lot of YouTube videos and into a lot of streamer homes."

"It's very iconic and also photogenic in that particular way, and that's something which DVLA has gotten a lot of recognition for.
So now they're trying their hand at their first portable, smart, high-fidelity speaker.
And as you can probably tell, while it is audacious by using these gold accents and this mesh fabric, it is more subtle, essentially."

"It's very different from what they're used to making.
So yeah, as I said, there is this woven mesh skin which is sort of pulled over a metal exoskeleton and then ultimately cladded with this, which we just spoke about it before we pressed record, that this seems like it's a piece of rubber, like a handle, which can then smooth out when you don't need to carry it anywhere."

"But no, this is a firm bit of plastic which kind of looks odd.
It's the only thing about the entire package where I'm kind of like, that feels too cheap.
It also is made from a kind of plastic material that I'm not sure sells the high quality like it probably should."

"But there is a lot to like within this small frame in general.
So in terms of the basic stuff, it runs on Wi-Fi if that's what you want.
It also just runs straight out from the latest Bluetooth protocol.
It also has AirPlay."

"It has an IPX4 rating, meaning that you probably won't be able to throw it in a pool, but you can listen to it out in the rain if that's what you want.
I should remind you that an IPX rating means that it ingress from dust and sand is not something it's protected against."

"It is particularly protected against rain and splashes from like, I think they say splashes from any direction.
The point is rain, which is fine.
It's great to know that you can have this out in any kind of weather and it won't sort of immediately get destroyed because of that."

"It has 10 hour battery life, which isn't great, mind you, but that's because that this plays in pretty high quality and the way that the different drivers are layered in here means that it consumes a lot of power.
So yeah, you might have your small JBL speaker that plays for 30 hours and is like, you know, weighs less than this, but I guarantee you that it's not as balanced or as loud as this can get."

"So take that 10 hour with a grain of salt.
It has something called Adaptive Cross Stereo, which ensures a stereo experience no matter where you are.
It also maps acoustics and adapts in real time based on its local environment."

"It's called Active Stereo Calibration and uses four built-in microphones around this exoskeleton to ensure that it is optimized for where it sits currently.
They claim that it plays from 30 hertz to 20 kilohertz.
That's a large frequency range for something so small."

"And I mean, it's really cool.
You got it.
You got to admit.
I mean, it even if you pay for this, this is the Opera National de Paris Edition."

"You get a little wireless charging pad here.
It uses pogo pins, so it's not Qi, meaning that this is this or no wireless charging whatsoever.
But it is a cool little extra thing to get with your speaker."

"It is expensive.
It's not like out of the world expensive, not nearly anything like the Phantom.
This is around 790 euros, which does place it like at the top.
But again, it should be affordable for most people with a bit of saving, of course."

"But you can get a specialized Fendi version of the speaker, which can set you back 2400 euros and has no meaningful impact on the design, apart from a pretty different brownish color way.
So we're going to give this a full listen."

"Kim is the man for that, and we'll deliver a full review soon.
Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

