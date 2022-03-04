Orbi 970 Series Quad-Band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh (Quick Look) - Unparalleled Performance

This router system is designed to offer near unparalleled download and upload speeds, using the power of Wi-Fi 7.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's that exciting time, I was about to say four of the year, but that's not something that basically happens every year."
"It happens every now and again that we come up with a brand new Wi-Fi standard, which means that Wi-Fi manufacturers, router manufacturers, have to figure out how to implement these new standards and improve their product lines.Now, if you want fast and reliable and adaptable Wi-Fi internet at your business or at your home, you probably know about Netgear's Orbi series because they're basically the best of the best."
"There's literally no point in discussing it because in terms of raw functionality, the outline of ports on each individual mesh unit, speed both up and down, the amount of channels that are available, and the amount of features you get adaptability-wise in the app that you use on, say, your phone, there's just basically no contest."
"They top every single listicle that I was able to find, and they've been doing that consistently over the past sort of decade.So when they make brand new flagship Orbi mesh units for Wi-Fi 7, well, then you're going to have to pay attention."
"And we have finally, after a lot of back and forth with Netgear, we've gotten a set.So I should say that this is the Orbi 970 series, but more specifically, we would call this RB3973SB, I think.The main point of that really stupid name, beyond just calling it the Orbi 970 series, is basically to indicate how many units you want, because you could just do with one and then add additional mesh units later."
"But if you want three out of the box, which is going to cost you a pretty penny, by the way, well, then you would get this with just one router, one router unit, and two additional mesh extenders at the same time.So as I said, this kit is quite pricey, and I'm just going to show you very quickly what it's all about."
"But it also means that you basically get the best Wi-Fi that you possibly can.I mean, this is no joke.This is going to be the best in terms of coverage, in terms of the amount of units that can be connected at any one point, and in terms of just raw speed."
"There's just, again, there's no contest.There's no point in debating it.So as I said, here it is right here.And you might have noticed that Orbi have chosen to ditch the white colorway that has defined their products for, well, many years."
"But that's not actually the case.You can get these in white.So why is this black?Well, it's actually quite interesting that it's in black, because that is, I think, exclusive to if you buy it from Netgear themselves."
"And it is in order to create an incentive to go directly to Netgear's own store and purchase it there, because it's kind of like having a black MacBook.It earns you extra street cred, if you will.So what can it do?Well, Wi-Fi 7 is upon us."
"That basically means a jump in coverage rates and also in speeds.So what can it do?Well, this supports up to 1,000 square meters of coverage in a kit like this.It has a data bandwidth cap of 27 gigabits per second."
"And it is quad band, meaning that it has one 2.4 gigahertz channel, two 5 gigahertz channel, where one of them is dedicated for backhauling.And the other fourth one is a 6 gigahertz channel.All very good, very few quad band mesh router kits like this out there on the market in general."
"And when they're there, they're expensive like this.But none of them are as fast.The theoretical max transfer speed for this is 11,530 megabits per second over 6 gigahertz."
"That is insanity.And theoretically speaking, this should be able to accommodate 200 connected units at the same time, providing each with the optimal data transfer back and forth from the web."
"That is crazy.Now, one thing that I was quite surprised by is the size of the units.Maybe it's cooling.I don't know.We're going to have to take a closer look once we get to the actual review."
"But I thought on the image, because they have actually changed the design, which they hadn't done for a couple of generations, where it had this more oval-esque shape.And some of the width have turned into this cylindrical design right here."
"I think it looks quite good, but it's definitely in this black colorway.It has gotten a little bit more night hockey.That's not bad news for us enthusiasts and even gamers, I would say.But it does have heft, I should say."
"So what we're going to do is that over the summer, I'm going to test this vigorously.I'm bringing them home.I'm getting fiber at my house in a couple of weeks' time."
"And I'll be starting my review process then, because I won't be able to push this to the max.Very few actual internet connections in the world can do that.But I will try, and I will give you a full verdict."
"And we'll probably return with another video as well very soon.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."