Anker 737 Prime Charger (Quick Look) - Huge Power in a Small Package

This charger is capable of charging up three devices at once using GaNPrime 120W technology.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.If you know me, you know that I carry a great deal about chargers, probably way more than I should, but I'm trying all the time to slim down and optimize my everyday carry, because even though that I sit here in an office, I'm actually quite a lot out and about doing interviews, picking up electric vehicles and talking to the people there, and I find myself just working a lot of different spaces, from like a cafe or whatever, and I find myself just thinking about chargers a lot, because I use them for quite a lot of different things."
"All the stuff that I carry needs to be charged on a regular basis, so computer, like laptop, and iPad, and iPhone, and gaming consoles on the go, like a Steam Deck or a Nintendo Switch, and I have to re-top my battery power bank, there's so many things that constantly need power, so the charger you have is pretty much the heart of what you carry with you every day."
"So it's nice to get something like GaN chargers on the market, which can drastically slim down the size and the weight, but still provide plenty of wattage for those instances.So take something like this.This is the Anker 737 Prime, and this does 120 watts, and it's so incredibly tiny, it's so much more tiny than even the Asus GaN charger that I brought on the show a little while ago."
"This is like from what a phone charger could be in some instances, and this does 120 watts.It has two USB Type-C ports alongside a USB Type-A port, which is great, and then there's a bunch of technologies inside that I just think a lot of people are going to like.So for one, Anker does something that's called dynamic power distribution, meaning that this adjusts the power delivery to the device."
"There's an active sensor in here that checks through the cable what the maximum charging speed of the device that you're charging can be, and then it delivers that.That means that if you have 120 watts available to you, but your device only does 20, well, then it's going to deliver the maximum amount of watch, meaning that it just basically isn't going to spill any if you want."
"There's also something called ActiveShield 2.0, which also means that there's additional sensors that detects overheating and then adjusts accordingly, so it's really, really clever.It's also, I should say, around 40% smaller than a MacBook charger while delivering the same or even more wattage of power, so that is just absolutely insane to me and something which immediately made it into my everyday carry."
"They also sent over this cable.This is just a USB Type-C cable, but it is bio-based.It's something Anker started doing, and it's absolutely fantastic.For one, this rubber cap around basically the exterior of the cable has this kind of tactile feeling, meaning that it's not slippery and also meaning that it shouldn't pick up grime and dust and just become raggy really quick, but it's also biodegradable to a greater extent, which we should strive for with all of our consumer electronics, and there's something that I've been looking for for a while, this little system here, which keeps it in check."
"I have this little bag from Manal, which I carry inside my backpack, where I just have my most important things, so there's a little mouse from Turtle Beach that I'm currently testing, this cable alongside an additional USB Type-C cable, the charger itself, and then I have this small for my Apple Watch."
"It's basically like you can plug this in, and then there's an Apple Watch charging surface right there.I got this from, I can't remember if it was Timu or AliExpress or whatever.It's just something that I got."
"Point is that this is all of my charging needs carried for in these two spaces right here.That is just, we've made tiger leaps in just the last couple of years, so big thumbs up to something like the Anker 737 Prime.We're looking forward to reviewing more Anker products in the future."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."