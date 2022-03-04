GRTV News - Disney will be breaking the bank to bring back Robert Downey Jr. and The Russo Brothers

We've been given an idea as to how much the production company will be paying the actor and the director duo for the upcoming Avengers films.
"Good morning everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today I'm going to be talking about Marvel again. I know it's always about Marvel these days, but when you get all these massive bits of information from San Diego Comic Con, there's a lot to talk about. And one of the key things following the reveal that Downey Jr. was going to be coming back and returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so were the Russo brothers, one of the big questions was how much are those three individuals going to be getting paid for their massive return to this huge blockbuster franchise. And well, we've been given a little insight into that and let's just say it's going to be a lot of money that Disney is going to have to write a check for when the time comes. So let's take a look."
"How much will Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers charge for the upcoming Avengers films?A lot, though there are some important differences. Doctor Doom will be able to build himself a nice villain's lair with that kind of money. So, with the spectacular release of Deadpool and Wolverine, there seems to be life and vision at Marvel Studios again. Audiences were clamouring for a return to big budget horror stories and so the internet erupted with glee when it was announced that the Russo brothers were returning to direct the upcoming Avengers Doomsday and Avengers Secret Wars films, as well as Robert Downey Jr.'s return with the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom. But bringing back Marvel's past glory has not been an easy and above all cheap task. As Variety reports, Marvel's contracts with the Russo brothers have transpired, with a report of $80 million salary for directing both films."
"So there is no additional compensation, but there is a scale of increase if the film's box office returns exceed $750 million and $1 billion. No specific figures have been released for Robert Downey Jr., but it appears that the payout for his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the same source notes, will be significantly more than that of the director brothers, whose hiring was instrumental in the Iron Man actor's return. So Doctor Doom looks to be the new big villain in Marvel's future, following the fall from grace of Jonathan Majors, which forced the departure of Kang the Conqueror. So are you excited about this new horizon in the MCU? Now in the Variety article, it should also be said that for Downey Jr., well again, no specific figures were thrown around for Downey Jr. in regards to how much money Disney is going to be paying him to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe."
"But there was mention of various other things, such as Downey Jr. having like several trailers to himself. He's going to create like a little sort of like, as Alberto puts it in that news piece, like a villain's lair. Whereas beforehand, we've already seen the stories about what Downey Jr.'s sort of trailer set up was for the, when he was sort of headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man, and loads of different trailers. It seems to be that he's going bigger and even better than that for this upcoming return as Doctor Doom. So basically, Disney and Marvel are going to be paying out huge sums of money to get these movies made. Now, that doesn't necessarily surprise me, because they already spend a lot of money to make Marvel movies anyway. We're hearing the reported ballooned budget for Captain America Brave New World is reaching $350 million and beyond. So it's not exactly a surprise that these things are gonna be expensive. But when you're paying directors this much money, when you're paying actors this much money, you're basically setting yourself up for a position where you need to make over a billion dollars to even break even. You know, let's say that it costs $300 million to make the film without talking about these contracts that you're putting on top of it."
"And there's probably gonna be loads of contracts as well, because there's gonna be lots of clashing characters from various other avenues of Marvel. It wouldn't surprise me if this is one of the most expensive films of all time to make at this rate. But again, Avengers Doomsday is coming out in 2026, I believe. So we'll probably start hearing more about the salaries and stuff like that, probably in 2026, knowing how much money this movie needs to make for it to break even and to be classed as a success. I think Disney are already eyeing up that marker, that sort of margin that the last two Avengers films have managed to hit. That's sort of like $2.8 billion marker. I think that's probably what they're looking at for these kinds of films as well. Is it probably a big ask? We'll find out. But yeah, basically, they're gonna be expensive. And yeah, stay tuned to hear exactly how expensive in the future. But yeah, this has been all the time I have in today's episode of GRT News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So keep an eye out for that. Otherwise, hope you enjoy Wednesday and I'll see you on the next one. Take care, everyone."