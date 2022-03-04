English
Screen Time - August 2024

We check out the biggest films and TV series making their debut in cinemas and on streamers in August.

Audio transcription

"While the summer tends to mean a steadier stream of video game launches, we are often treated to a huge amount of promising new films and TV series, and while June and July definitely lived up to that, clearly August is planning to do the same too."

"Before we get to the picks for this month's screen time, a quick reminder, we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate dates and listings.
Dark Knight The Dark Knight, as many recognise him, Batman Cape Crusader is an animated series coming to Prime Video this August and telling a version of Bruce Wayne's story all while being set in the 1940s."

"It features Hamish Linklater as the new voice of the famed character taking over for the late Kevin Conroy, and we'll see Bats taking on all manner of familiar antagonists such as Harley Quinn, Two-Face, Catwoman and more.
Zachary Levi is making all of his childhood dreams come true, Harold and the Purple Crayon sees the Shazam star being able to draw anything into reality all using a magical purple crayon."

"This family comedy film is all about one man discovering what it really takes to grow up and fit into the real world, and thankfully he has Zooey Deschanel's Terry to help him with this task.
The final chapter of the Netflix comic book adaptation, Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy sees the former child heroes once again being tasked with saving the world, except this time there's a mighty big catch."

"It seems that to save the world, they must first leave it behind.
This last batch of episodes will wrap up five years of storytelling and will no doubt feature an explosive conclusion.
M. Night Shyamalan is back in the director's chair this August heading up the horror flick Trap."

"This movie sees Josh Hartnett in the lead role of a father who must defend and protect his daughter at a pop concert that soon spirals into something far more sinister and twisted.
If you ever wondered what would happen if you crossed Taylor Swift's era's concert with The Purge, Trap is probably the end product."

"The Big Apple TV Plus offering this August will see Matt Damon and Casey Affleck on the run from the police after a botched robbery attempt.
The Instigators sees the duo evading the law with the help of a therapist played by Hong Chao in a movie coming from director Doug Lehmann, the same man behind Mr and Mrs Smith and The Bourne Identity."

"To gamers around the world, this is perhaps the biggest movie of the month.
Eli Roth is putting his own spin on Gearbox's popular Borderlands series in a live-action effort that sees Cate Blanchett bringing to life the siren Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Green Blatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteau as Krieg, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis and Jack Black voicing Claptrap."

"Expect a chaotic and explosive action epic in this big screen adaptation.
John Cena and Awkwafina are teaming up this month for an action comedy epic debuting on Prime Video.
Coming from director Paul Feig, Jackpot is a film about a young woman who wins a new form of the lottery, one where the main catch is that to bank the cash, she must survive until sundown while being hunted by killers."

"Enter Cena's protective companion, an individual employed to help jackpot winners actually survive the rest of the day.
The next chapter in the long-running Alien horror series, this movie is coming from director Faye Alvarez and sees a young cast of stars fighting for their lives in an isolated spacecraft far from humanity."

"Alien Romulus looks to be a return to terrifying form for the famed franchise by offering frightening scares and tons of sci-fi body horror to boot.
Netflix has tapped Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry for its next big action epic.
The Union is a film about a down-to-earth construction worker being roped into the high-stakes world of international espionage, all after his high school sweetheart Roxanne re-enters his life."

"With J.K.
Simmons also making up the cast, expect an intense and explosive offering in this flick.
A remake few would have asked for, The Crow is a new take on the now iconic 1994 film tragically starring Brandon Lee, with this version putting Bill Skarsgård in the lead role of Eric Draven, a man given a second chance at life to hunt down the twisted individuals that brutally murdered his wife."

"Needless to say, this one won't be a walk in the park, well, unless your local park is filled with criminals and is a hotspot for murder.
Hunter Schafer in one of her first major leading theatrical roles, Cuckoo is a horror film that follows a 17-year-old girl who, upon moving to a strange resort with her family, soon discovers that it is all not what it seems."

"With Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick also starring, this film is looking to be one of the must-watch thrillers of August.
Another big feature-length offering from Netflix, Incoming is a pure comedy film about a bunch of high school freshmen who are attempting to shake their stigmas and carve out a legendary name for themselves, all during their first ever high school party."

"If you enjoy films like Superbad and have been waiting for a daft and crude comedy for a while, this is definitely one to watch.
The second season of Prime Video's massive budget fantasy series set in Middle Earth, season two of The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power picks up after the events of season one, where we first truly get to meet Sauron and see the creation of Mordor as we know it."

"Needless to say, we can expect Galadriel and the rest of the gang to be in for one hell of a fight as they look to put a stop to the Dark Lord's grand ambitions.
And there we have it, be sure to return in a month when we take a look at what September 2024 has in store for film and TV fans alike."

