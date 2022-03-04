GRTV News - The Dark Pictures Anthology's The Curator has passed away

Tony Pankhurst was 67 years old.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today I want to talk about something that's a little bit sad to be honest, something that I kind of wasn't expecting to hear about today. But unfortunately Tony Pankhurst, who many will know in the video game space as the curator of the Dark Pictures Anthology series, he has unfortunately passed away. So it's unclear what the future will hold for Supermassive's title and who's going to be taking over the duties as the curator. But yes, unfortunately Tony Pankhurst has passed away. So let's dive on into the news and let's see what Supermassive Games has said about this talented actor. So yes, Tony Pankhurst who played the mysterious curator in the Dark Pictures Anthology has died. Supermassive Games has confirmed the news. The actor has also had minor roles in Star Wars and Fantastic Beasts. He was 67. So there it is, no small role in video games. Even if it is not the protagonist of a great story or a villain that we remember with fear, he will always be the face that told us and took us through the terror. We're talking about Tony Pankhurst, the actor of the mysterious curator in Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures titles, who has passed away at the age of 67 in Kent, England."
"Pankhurst did not have a very recognisable career, although he did appear as a supporting actor in some of the biggest films of the last decade, such as Rogue One and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. IMDb cites his death as last May, but Supermassive Games has now confirmed his death on social media. It is unclear if his work had continued on the upcoming The Dark Pictures Anthology games, such as the unannounced Directive 8020, but he will always remain in our memory as our guide to the horror in the series. May he rest in peace. And yes, here's Supermassive Games' tribute to Tony Pankhurst. We will soon hear of Tony Pankhurst's passing. He was the face of the curator and we loved working with him. So yes, Supermassive hasn't actually said yet as to what they're going to do regarding the future of The Dark Pictures Anthology and what will happen with the character of the curator. We do know that The Dark Pictures, while it's sort of in between these two first season and second season is the way that Supermassive is kind of framing it. We do know that it will be starting up relatively soon again with Directive 8020 or 8020, however you want to say it, which is going to be sort of a very sci-fi sort of approach. I don't think we have a release date on that just yet, but we've known about it for a while. So it's closer than further away. But again, as whether or not Tony Pankhurst is going to be involved in that game is unclear, whether or not he'd done the production, the filming of that or his involvement in that title before he passed away is unclear. But we'll know sooner or rather than later anyway, because again, Directive 8020 is on its way and no doubt Supermassive Games will have more to say about this anyway in the near future. But yeah, again, the thing to take from this right now is that Tony Pankhurst, the face of the curator in The Dark Pictures Anthology has unfortunately passed away and yeah, he was 67 years old. So rest in peace Tony and thank you for all the great work you did in the video game sector. But yeah, that's all the time that we have in today's episode of GRTV News. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching today. See you in the next one."