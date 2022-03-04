GRTV News - Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom

And The Russo Brothers will be directing the next two Avengers films.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, it's a new week and that means of course we're going to be talking about some of the major developments that took place at San Diego Comic Con over the weekend. Now obviously the big one for most people I would say is the Marvel Studios panel that took place of which basically there were a few smaller announcements, a few interesting things popping up there but the really exciting big things were the two announcements relating to the upcoming Avengers films. So not only do we know who's directing these two upcoming films but we also know who's going to be the Bane big bad villain and who's going to be playing that big bad villain. You've probably already heard about this at this point but still let's dive on in. So Marvel confirms the Russo brothers will direct two Avengers movies and Robert Downey Jr. will be Doctor Dude in at least one of them. So San Diego Comic Con has made this a very fun weekend with exciting news about the Lord of the Rings, the Rings of Power Season 2, Silo Season 2, Mortal Kombat 1 DLC and so much more. That last part includes a bunch of Marvel stuff including the confirmation of a very interesting rumour. Marvel confirms that Anthony and Joe Russo will direct Avengers Doomsday and Avengers Secret Wars. Doomsday is set to premiere in May 2026 and we've received an announcement that will probably make many MCU fans out there mark their calendars as Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in the film. Fairly surprising after seeing Downey Jr. saying both once and twice that he would love to play Iron Man again. At least he'll get to see some old friends again and they'll probably get to spend a lot of time together. I say that because Avengers Secret Wars will premiere in May 2027 if everything goes according to plan so it sounds like the upcoming Avengers movies will be filmed back to back. Not anything new for the Russo brothers as the duo gave us Avengers Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers Endgame in 2019. Time will tell if they can bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to greatness again. What do you think about the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel?What do you think about the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel?What do you think about the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel?What do you think about the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel?What do you think about the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel?What do you think about the Russo brothers and Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel?"