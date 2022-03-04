English
GRTV News - Capcom wants to hire more female managers

Capcom is hoping that it can increase the amount of female directors at its company by bringing in more female managers.

Audio transcription

"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, god I'm awfully close today aren't I?
Welcome back, I'm Alex covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you, GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and of course so much more, but without further ado today, we're talking Capcom's sort of, not necessarily a game, but how they want to run their future. We've had a big lot of questions and answers from Capcom's recent shareholders meeting where they talked about things like still wanting to sell physical games, still being interested in things like Mega Man and Dino Crisis in their old franchises so long as they're profitable and also seen some, plenty of other sort of big statements coming out of that, including things like why isn't Monster Hunter Wilds coming to Switch, which is a question you wouldn't really expect to see asked, but I guess shareholders don't really understand the market in the same way that someone like you or I would do. In any case, today they're talking about hiring female managers, now diversity and inclusion is a pretty hot topic this year, especially with a lot of people taking on, sort of, diversity as public enemy number one in gaming for some reason, with a lot of people pointing out companies like Sweet Baby Inc as a reason why gaming has fallen and, you know, it's not for us boys in the basement anymore, it's suddenly for other people because other people are making those games. But in any case, Capcom seems to want to embrace more diversity in its workplace, they want to push their female managers to around 15% in the company, which doesn't sound like a lot and it's not that big of a boost, it seems like a very, sort of, reasonable goal. They're not suddenly saying we're going to throw out, you know, 40-50% of our managers and put 40-50% of those people as women. Instead, they're, you know, as I'll read out their statement from the shareholder meeting itself, regarding female managers, currently 21.2% of employees are female and 13.6% of our core talent is female."

"We are aiming to bring the percentage of female managers up to 15%. Looking ahead, we believe we'll be able to see more female managers, directors, by broadening our scope and increasing the ratio of female managers. So basically, it's sort of a long-term plan to get female directors in the company more. But yeah, it's sort of a long-term goal. Capcom has been killing it for the past decade or so, consistently making, sort of, record profits for its company and pushing out pretty good games as well. The likes of Resident Evil and Street Fighter have seen a lot of solid entries in recent years and we're getting Monster Hunter Wild, as I said, and they've even pushed out, sort of, you know, lesser things that are outside of their top three franchises, like Dragon's Dogma 2 and Kunitsugami Path of the Goddess, which have been received pretty well. So yeah, it's a really, sort of, good step forward, I think, for Capcom. I think Capcom just, sort of, take things in their stride steadily, but always manage to produce quality for their audience. Let me know what you think of Capcom's latest, sort of, foray into the diversity of the gaming market and let me know what you think about their latest releases. I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, but until then, keep yourself well, keep yourself happy and I'll see you soon. Bye-bye!"

