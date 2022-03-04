OnePlus Pad Go (Quick Look) - A Sleek Follow-Up to a Critical Hit

OnePlus' new tablet offers a cheaper alternative to its competitors, but does the quality match up?
"Welcome everyone to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It was, I think, last year where OnePlus launched their first tablet, and to widespread critical acclaim as well, both Gamereactor and other media were pretty much in agreement that they had basically hit it off straight away, creating a tablet which not only undercut a lot of the mainstream competitors from, say, Samsung, but had created, almost immediately, an ecosystem of really strong connected products and software solutions which connected their phones to their tablets in really smart ways, beyond just, you know, utilizing Android in this tablet form factor."
"Now they're doing what a lot of other tablet manufacturers have done before, which is to make a cheaper version of that mainstream tablet.I should also stress that while we're recording this, we feel like we're on the verge of seeing a new, like, pro-level tablet from OnePlus as well."
"So this is the cheaper alternative, and it comes in at around 350 to 380 euros.This is the OnePlus Pad Go, and immediately you can see that this colorway, which seems to have become OnePlus's sort of general colorway, at least in some respects, it is very pretty, it is very striking."
"This central camera right here does look good, and I think it does lend the tablet some character.This bottom portion here is matte, this is shiny.That also means that this takes fingerprints like it's nobody's business immediately, probably not a good idea to do that kind of thing."
"I would just put the whole thing in matte.I understand why you would want this as contrast, but then do a different color as contrast, not a different material, and particularly not a material which grabs onto fingerprints like that."
"But beyond that, it looks good, and has way more character than a lot of other tablets on the market today.The cool thing about this tablet is, again, you spend around 388 euros, which isn't cheap, but it's cheaper than a lot of other tablets, particularly in the Android space."
"There are certainly those that will undercut that.But if you consider Samsung to be the main competitor, this is a lot cheaper.So what do you get with this cheaper tablet?Well, it weighs 532 grams, which is quite fine."
"It utilizes a really lightweight aluminum alloy for the main sort of chassis, which feels very good.It feels much more expensive than it is.Inside you'll find an 8,000 milliamp hour battery, which should be good enough, at the very least."
"That is on par with like iPad Pro, so you should get a day's usage, two days, three days maybe.It depends on how much power it actually draws.Inside we have a couple of cool different things."
"We have a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.That is one of the major things that we don't know enough about in order to say anything definitive about it.Is it fast enough?Is it good enough for multitasking?Is it good enough for some of the more advanced features that you would want tablets to do?It's just not known at this point."
"Beyond that, you have 8 gigs of RAM, which still seems to be fine in tablets alongside 128 gigs of storage, which is just fine as well.Not seeing a direct problem with that.And then in terms of sort of the actual experience of watching something on it, you have four speakers with Dolby Atmos support."
"You can actually see the slits for the speaker outlet grills here on either side, two here and two here.So this should give us a pretty good soundstage.We'll know more of that when we're finished fully reviewing it."
"But beyond that, well, then you have a pretty cool screen as well.As you can see, this is 11.36 inches, meaning that this is like slots in between like a regular size iPad Pro and then the larger 13-inch iPad Pro.It's 2.4K at 90 Hertz."
"That's insane.It has a pretty thick bezel, at least as far as I can tell.You can't really see it when it's turned off like this, but you can see the placement of the front-facing webcam."
"It is a bit more than that, so it doesn't have iPad Pro levels of bezel.But at the same time, 11.36 inch, 2.4K, 90 Hertz, that's a 260 pixels per inch.That's really good.It's a LTPS LCD panel, meaning that while uniformity of the nit-peak brightness should be a little all over the place, lending to less color accuracy, both on sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3, it should be perfect for regular everyday use."
"So that is really good as well.And compared with the speakers, that should be nice as well.It has Wi-Fi 5.It utilizes, it can utilize an LTE connection if you want, and complete integration with your smartphone through the same software solutions that I just spoke about earlier, particularly if you have like an Android phone or if you have a OnePlus phone."
"And there are two cameras, both of which are 8 megapixels, which should be fine.There's the massive one back here, probably shouldn't have made the lens that big if it's only 8 megapixels, and then an 8 megapixel here.So is it any good?Well, yeah, it looks like it might be."
"We'll fully review this and we'll come back to you with a full verdict soon.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."