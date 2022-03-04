League of Legends - Our first time with Aurora - Gameplay

Dansk
Experience the dazzling debut of Aurora, the newest champion in League of Legends! Watch as this curious vastaya witch harnesses her unique magic to navigate and manipulate the battlefield with agility and finesse. Explore how her distinct abilities, inspired by her deep bond with the spirit world, create a dynamic and strategic experience for players.