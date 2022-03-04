Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ (Quick Look) - Save Time and Effort

This robot vacuum cleaner is designed to be an all-in-one solution to vacuuming and mopping.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've had quite a few robot vacuumers here on the show over the course of the past couple of months."
"It's unclear why, but it's very clear that these are breaking into the mainstream and not just niche part of the market in a major way.So we thought that we would do something different, not take a look at a flagship model from Ecovacs or Roborock or Dream that basically launches these at, let's say, $1,500, $2,000, $3,000, depending on the model that you get, and get something that is markedly cheaper."
"This in front of me right here is the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+.And on the face of it, at the very least, this should offer pretty much everything that you would want out of a flagship robot vacuum cleaner, bar a couple of different things.So what are you paying for the privilege?First and foremost, here in Danish kroner, you pay around $3,600."
"That basically translates to $450, $500-ish in the US, and that is quite good, depending on what you think and what you're expecting.The one thing is that if you open here, there are no dedicated water tanks in here for water.That basically means that it has to basically wet its mops by utilizing the stand."
"That means that it has to go back to the stand in order to wet the mops.But it does mop your floor using water.That is one thing that a lot of people will basically just focus and hone in on as consumers, which makes all the sense in the world."
"In terms of the actual vacuuming part, it has 6,000 PA as a suction ability, which is not industry-leading by any stretch of the imagination, but it's not bad either, considering the fact that, you know, it's a lot cheaper.Beyond that, this right here, which is the dustbin, is a lot bigger than your average dustbin."
"This is 430 milliliters, which is not twice the size, but like one-third extra the size of what you would get.That basically just means that there's less maintenance for you, and that is very important for a lot of people."
"The less that they have to basically, you know, go and, you know, clean up their robot vacuum cleaner, the better.So it also utilizes all of the same technologies, such as this little radar module right here, which will scan the floor and create really detailed 3D maps of the space that it's set to clean."
"Again, it does all of the things that you would expect it to do.You start it through an app, it empties its own dustbin, it secures water for its mopping pads.It basically has a whole rotational cycle where it cleans itself and cleans your floor, depending on what you've asked it to do."
"So it does all of the things, basically, and it does it for a fraction of the price of what you would normally pay.It also has, well, the base has, I think, a built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which is great."
"And to get all of that for so little is just absolute insanity.We'll obviously run it through its paces to see whether or not this camera housed in this module here at the front, the radar at the top, the LiDAR at the top, the camera here in the front, the dustbin, the little rotational brush, and the mopping pads, whether or not they do their actual job."
"But if they do something close to a competitive job for that price, well, then it's really good.And Xiaomi has proven before with a whole number of different products, be that toothbrushes or like air fryers or a whole host of different products across a whole range of different sort of product categories, that they know how to make a competitive, budget-friendly device."
"So my guess is that it's going to do very well.But we'll see soon.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."