GRTV News - SAG-AFTRA's video game workers are striking

The fight against AI in the creative medium continues.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about something really big actually that happened, or got confirmed last night. We've been hearing various reports as of recent that the video game par, should we say, of SAG-AFTRA, basically any sort of person that's involved in the video game doing any form of acting work, voice acting, that sort of stuff, we've been hearing for a while that they may be looking to go on strike if demands aren't met, and the demands were met. So SAG-AFTRA has gone on strike again, this isn't obviously going to affect the entire movie business like it did last summer, I've actually lost track of time at this point, but what it is going to affect is the video game sector, essentially it's going to be much more difficult for new games to be made if they use voice dialogue going forward, assuming if they want to use actors that are part of the SAG-AFTRA guild, so at least until these demands are met. So let's take a look at the the news piece and see exactly why this has happened and what's going on. So yes, video game actors go on strike, SAG-AFTRA is ready to fight against AI. So many of us made a sigh of relief when the Hollywood strike finally ended last November, but the gamers in us were worried. SAG-AFTRA was still negotiating new contracts for the video game industry, and didn't exactly seem close to an agreement."
"Things haven't changed much since then, so Ben Wrighting, me, Wright and actors were preparing to strike back in March, wasn't surprising, which brings us to today. SAG-AFTRA confirms that its union members are going on strike today, after more than a year and a half of negotiations.They highlight that progress has been made, but several video game companies and the performance production divisions continue to fight the actors' demands about protection against the use and abuse of artificial intelligence. Last year's film and TV strikes made it clear this is an area the companies are ready to argue hard and long about, so it'll be interesting to see how long the video game strike will last when the use of AI has increased a lot lately, and many higher-ups continue to tell investors that it's the future. It's worth noting that we'll probably not see the consequences of this strike for a while, as games launching in the near future will have finished their performance capture and voice recordings. We might see in a couple of years or so, however, as the game companies could be forced to either pause development or use actors that aren't in SAG-AFTRA. Either way, this will definitely be a decisive moment for AI in video games."
"We think the games will become worse if actors are replaced by artificial intelligence.Now, as is the case with, um, well, actually, I think this is a little bit different, actually, the whole AI discussion around video games as than it is to, say, movies and TV, because movies and TV, they're very sort of physical, um, human products, right? Video games, there's a lot of code that goes behind the scenes, a lot of, um, additional work that, uh, involves a sort of a digital interface."
"Yes, there's a lot of editing in movies and stuff, and I think AI can be helpful in that regard to help streamline the processes a little bit. I'm not saying use AI art in movies, but, you know, use AI systems to help make, um, the, the sort of CGI effects easier to develop and stuff like that.And I think that's something that we can see in video games down the line, you know, use, uh, AI to help streamline some of the processes that making, that make getting so damn long to make. You know, it takes six or seven years, it can take six or seven years to make a AAA game."
"If you use AI, maybe you can cut it down by, you know, to five years or something like that, if you use the right systems. What we don't want to see in video games is AI replacing the human parts of it, i.e. voice acting, uh, written dialogue and storytelling and narrative and those sort of things. I think that for big games, for big MMOs, maybe there's an argument you can put in place that say, yeah, look, you know, we'll, we'll have some AI generated quests or something like that to keep, you know, just to keep things fresh for these MMOs that want to keep your attention all the time and stuff like that. But for like, you know, for like an action venture game or a narrative game, a narrative heavy game, you don't want to see an AI quest pop-up that doesn't really make any sense, that doesn't add anything to the experience and is only theirs as, as a way to just streamline things, right? You want these human things, you want to see the art flourish, the, the human side of the, of the actual game development process."
"And that's why the actors are striking now, because we're seeing AI steadily creep into these areas.Again, the big sort of corporate bigwigs, executives and all that, it's money drives every decision they ever make. So to, if they told that they can cut costs and not use people and use AI to voice act, they probably will. And that's why we're having this sort of conversation today. That's why SAG-AFTRA is going on strike to protect these talented individuals that bring a lot of emotion and personality to the video games that we play. So we'll have to see how far this goes. It's difficult to say with strikes because this could last for three days. A solution could be made very soon. It could be two weeks or like the movie, the Hollywood strikes recently, it could go on for months. So we'll have to see exactly what steps are made to, to rectify this. And if it is a long strike, then yes, as Eric puts in the news piece, we will probably be seeing repercussions down the line. You know, video games, they're not like movies. It's not like, you know, you, like take an animated film, usually the sort of, the, the voice and dialogue side of it, it comes towards the end. So, um, it's not like a movie in that regard, like video games, they, they take so much longer to make that if we are going to see any impact of this, if this is a long strike, it's going to be a few years down the line. So we'll have to see whether that affects 2026, 2027, uh, the video game calendars for them. But again, as we know more about this, we should keep you posted and updated for now. The thing to note is that a video game, uh, people involved with SAG-AFTRA are going on strike and it will have an impact on the game industry in some way. Uh, but yeah, this is all the time that I have on today's episode of GRT News, but I'll be back now on Monday for the next one. So stay tuned for that. So hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."