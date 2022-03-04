GRTV News - Concord won't have a battle pass

Sony's new live-service game is ditching a common feature of the genre.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always bringing you the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, as always you can be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more, we're nearly at Gamescom season which means we're going to have a lot of interviews coming over the next few weeks and months and stuff like that but without further ado, let's get to today's news story and we're talking Concord, if you're not aware, Concord is Sony's upcoming live service effort, it is the next sort of game that's going to be coming to PC and PS5, just shutting my window there, sorry, as part of their increased effort into the live service market, as I said, it's going to be a 5v5 hero based team shooter, thinking on the lines of Overwatch, Marvel Rivals, Team Fortress a bit, but unlike those games, besides Team Fortress, it's not going to have a battle pass, now Concord is going to have, it's going to be paid, you're going to have to pay to play the game, but it's not going to have a battle pass, instead it's going to sort of lean on post launch content like extra player characters, they call them free gunners in this game, extra maps, extra game modes and stuff like that to keep you interested along with usual cosmetics and things like that, excuse me, and Mark DeRidder, who is a gameplay animation lead, or gameplay animation director I believe, said the classic line now you own Concord, Concord doesn't own you, a bit of a shot almost really at the battle pass meta that we've seen in live service games over recent years, pretty much since Fortnite sort of really, really took it and ran with it and made it a sort of new model for live service games, no longer are we running on the randomness of loot boxes, we're instead running on the time commitment that the battle pass requires, some of these things take 20 to 30 hours to fully complete and max out, which is a lot of time in a multiplayer game that you might already be spending elsewhere, and yeah, it is a lot of commitment, it's like playing a full playthrough of a single player game once every month, and if you want to play any games on top of that, it can be a lot, and so it means that there's not a lot of time usually for people to have multiple live service games on the go, but maybe Concord is going to be a solution to that, the only problem is, is that right now it doesn't seem like anyone's really interested in Concord, when it had it's open beta it had about 2,000 peak concurrent players on Steam, to sort of put that in perspective, Hellblade 2, which was seen as a bit of a commercial flop, had a peak of 3,800 on Steam, so 1,000 more than Concord, obviously Concord's on Playstation as well, but on PC people aren't wishlisting it either, it's not even in the top 750, so yeah, even if Concord has this battle pass thing going for it, or this lack of a battle pass going for it, it might not succeed. Are you going to be buying Concord when it releases this August? Let me know, and let me know all your thoughts about the game, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, buh-bye!"