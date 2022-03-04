Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed (Quick Look) - Lightweight, Speedy, Questionable Design

We've got some mixed thoughts on Razer's latest high-speed mouse.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I am frustrated with Razer these days because I feel like that while they do make great mice in general, they keep stumbling with these different overlapping series of different mice that seemingly all want to appeal to the same core customer, which is the one that really wants lightweight mice and is willing to give up all sort of creature comforts in order to get there."
"Now we've gotten to a point now where this is the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed.So this utilizes obviously the Hyperspeed protocol, meaning that this enables 8kHz up to 8kHz wireless polling rates, which is very nice, but it also means that you're going to have to get a dedicated dongle, which enables that hertz polling rate, which must be purchased separately, meaning that you buy this mouse for around 100, 130 euro, and then you're going to have to buy that dongle next to it."
"But that's actually not what I'm going to bicker about because for all intents and purposes, this mouse is really nice.It utilizes Razer's Focus Pro 30k optical sensor.It has 70G of acceleration and IPS of 750."
"It has a 99.8 resolution accuracy.It utilizes the Razer second gen mechanical switches.So in terms of accuracy from the sensor, in terms of tactility and responsiveness from the switches, and extra buttons and weights, it's all good, basically, even though that Razer mice tend to be too expensive for what they offer."
"It's not bad.It's all about, I think, the small things that make it a Razer mouse, or at least a competitive mouse in today's world.So we just had the Turtle Beach Koni Air 2, which not only offered a space, a little cubby hole for the dongle, it also offered Bluetooth, and it did so without honeycombing and at a very low weight, and also, critically, a lower price than this."
"Now, I should stress that this time around, there is a cubby hole for the dongle, no Bluetooth, but there is a cubby hole right here, which hosts a battery, which is fine.I don't mind the battery.I guess that it would kind of ruin the lightweight nature of the design."
"So if you design a mouse which sacrifices features like Bluetooth, I would guess, in order to get to a lower weight, and then you put in a AA battery, you're kind of ruining it, aren't you?But there is no battery space in the V2 Pro, which looks a lot like this."
"But inside here, and I'm actually, like, these small plastic hinges here are so dumb, and since I don't really have any nails, I'm going to have to use this knife very carefully, not the pointy end, though, just to make a point, that if I remove it like here, this is where the battery goes, right?And below the battery is the cubby hole for the dongle."
"It sits in there, and while I'm sure that you don't need to connect it all the time, remember, this does not have Bluetooth.So whenever you want to use it wirelessly, which would be the reason why you would have a wireless mouse, and you're just traveling to a friend's house, swapping it from a laptop to a desktop, I don't know, there are many reasons why you would remove a dongle and not have it in your system all the time."
"You'll have to remove this little plastic cover, and then remove the AA battery in order to get to the little cubby hole where the dongle sits.That is not good design! And these things are expensive! They're particularly expensive when it gets up close to some competition from Turtle Beach, or from, I mean, from Keychron, from Logitech, there's just so many now doing good things in this space that this just seems antiquated, and it seems like that on this mission to streamline everything, they're giving up just ease of use in everyday situations."
"So I just don't get it.So I'm not, if I were reviewing this, I wouldn't give it a bad review, because the core experience of utilizing it, the second-gen mechanical mouse switches, the Focus Pro sensor, the weight, the battery life, the auto-calibration, all of the specifications that make a mouse great is here."
"It's just that Razer needs to get back up in the saddle in terms of just thinking about how the user utilizes their mouse every day.Like why can't there be a carve-out here for a cubby hole?Why isn't it hidden behind a magnetic cover which is easy to move and remove?Why isn't there Bluetooth for those instances where that might come in handy?We just need that stuff."
"And perhaps if you're selling a hyperspeed mouse, include the dongle which unlocks the higher hertz polling rate.I'm sure you can.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."