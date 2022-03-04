Dreame Roboticmower A1 (Quick Look) - Superior Mowing

This robot will keep your lawn tidy and trimmed all using an OmniSense 3D system to determine the areas that need cutting.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time, we have something that we've never had on the show before, which is a robotic lawnmower."
"Now, we've actually featured quite a lot of robotic vacuums right here on the show, and this doesn't stray too far from that.It is a way to automate a process which usually took normal working power from walking around with a vacuum, such as a Dyson, or walking around or riding on a lawnmower to basically mow the lawn."
"So we're using technology in order to solve that problem for us, but particularly with lawnmowers, it's been a weird process to get to a place where we can truly rely on the automated processes to do this properly for us.In front of me here is the Dream, or Dream E, I've heard both pronunciations before, but let's say Dream Robotic Mower A1, and this is basically the Rolls-Royce of robotic lawnmowers, as you can pretty much tell, I think, from the overall design."
"I mean, this looks like a Porsche Taycan in sort of a scaled model.It is very luxurious to look at, and it utilizes even sort of fancy materials, like it has solar panels.It has carbon fiber here at the front."
"This is very much a luxury item, and this is much more expensive than a lot of the main competition from other reputable brands.So you need to really want the best of the best of the best to get a Robotic Mower A1.But if you want, you'll get quite a lot for your money as well."
"For one, before we dig into actual functionality, let's take a look at this.So there is the, I don't know if you've noticed, but there's this big red, this is actually a button called, it just says stop.But if you press it, you get a display here with almost, which feels like a tactical volume knob."
"There are certain settings that you can set up with these small buttons here, meaning that it's very easy to figure out how to get it to do what you need it to do.And it sits below this little cover here, really cool, and probably something that they didn't need to do, but they did it anyway."
"In front here, below this little rubber hood, is the LiDAR array.This has a really high precision 3D LiDAR sensor.It also makes it possible for it to do something called 3D Omnidirectional Obstacle Avoidance."
"And all of these things, if you don't really understand it, which I perfectly get, all of this means that while this is a lawnmower, it acts very much like a robot vacuum.Dream makes those as well."
"So what defines a modern, high-cost robot vacuum?Well, it has to know, it has to be able to map where it is, make a highly detailed map of its surroundings so it knows how to get around in the most efficient way."
"Two, it needs to avoid active obstacles that have been placed in its path and still do its job to the best of its ability.This does that.It needs to be able to find its way back into a charging pad in order to recharge so it can do the work properly, no matter how many charges it takes."
"This does that.And this does not need that copper wiring, which some lawnmowers do, where you basically need to dig down into the ground on your lawn, a little wire which works as the outer rim for the area that needs to be treated with a robotic mower."
"This does not need that.This has an uplink, which basically just makes it for it.It charges itself when it reaches around 15%.It knows its way back to the charging pad and it charges, and it just does that all the time."
"I absolutely love that.And additionally, if we just turn it to the side here, it has below here these small wire cutters here.I'm not actually quite sure how it works."
"Maybe it's because this simply rotates, but it's going to be very, very interesting indeed to see how this functions because everything from these thick, really tactile wheels to these here, it just seems like everything is manufactured to such high tolerance, which is unlike anything that I've ever, ever seen."
"I can't wait to get started.I really can.And we're going to be trying to find a proper test bed for the AE-1, because big lawns needs to be treated with this in order to see how it acts up when it has to basically cut this amount of grass here."
"But obviously, very exciting to have this on the show.Finally, we'll get back to you over the course of the summer with a full written review.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."