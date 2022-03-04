Logitech G515 TKL (Quick Look) - Smaller Form Factor, Same Functions

The Logitech G515 TKL might be missing ten keys, but it still gives the same amount of functionality.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Clip.This time we're taking a look at a keyboard from Logitech, which essentially launched the G515 not too... well, some time ago, and now they've made a TKL version of that."
"If you don't know, TKL, or tenkeyless, basically means that you get the full function of a regular keyboard in terms of size, where the numpad is lopped off.Now, for a lot of people, they prefer that particular form factor, because that means that there is more space for your mouse, particularly if you don't have it like a super high DPI setting."
"That basically should mean that you spend... you have to utilize more physical space in order to move the mouse across the dashboard, and having more space for that hand movement makes it more efficient and more comfortable to sit, so hence the TKL form factor was born.Now, that basically means that you should have every single function across the keyboard, and you do."
"And furthermore, you get a whole host of different features that are semi-exclusive to what basically Logitech sells.Now, for one, there is LightSync RGB.That basically means that the LightSync system basically makes it so that there is both light emanating from these hallowed symbols on the caps themselves, and also individual lighting around each and every key on the keyboard."
"That basically means, particularly in this white version, you can also get it in a more carbon black-esque option.Should have a larger effect, particularly when there isn't like really bright studio lights glaring onto the keyboard deck."
"You do get your light speed, 2.4 gigahertz dongle connection if that's what you want, but fun fact, you also have a Bluetooth option, which is very nice for those of us that, for instance, utilize a Mac or want a double connection to an iPad or a tablet or even a phone, meaning that you can quickly switch and then type out something utilizing the same keyboard."
"It's multi-point connection, something that's been here for a while.It's nice to have, and it's also nice to be able to switch between connection modes at a whim.Very, very good."
"In terms of the actual switches here, these are obviously double-shot PBT key caps, which basically means that once they're double-shot, there won't be any, you can't wear down the symbols themselves because they themselves are under a layer of transparent plastic.You can't wear them down."
"That's very good.That basically just means that it feels better to use and, well, wears more elegantly.You also get new switches.These are GL mechanical switches with a much lower 1.3 millimeter actuation point."
"Basically means that there's less travel and should make for a more tactile typing experience.Again, that stuff is incredibly subjective, so it's hard to say whether or not it works as intended yet.We'll fully review this when the time comes."
"You get sound dampening design within that 1.3 millimeter.That basically means that this is not loud.It is the very opposite of loud, which is very nice for some.You also get the overall ultra-thin sort of profile, low-profile design."
"Now, you do get pretty high standoffs here with two settings, basically, but it is incredibly low profile.This really cool, my guess is that the battery is in this cylindrical top portion right here.That gives you 36 hours of battery life, by the way, which isn't a lot."
"I would presume that that is with the light sync setting, meaning that if you utilize Bluetooth only, it's probably going to be a lot more than that, but we're going to have to see.We'll fully review this when the time comes."
"As I said, Logitech makes really impressive stuff generally, so this probably will be the same.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."