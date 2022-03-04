Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ (Quick Look) - Save Time and Effort

This robot vacuum cleaner is designed to be an all-in-one solution to vacuuming and mopping.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's time to take a look at a brand new robot vacuuming manufacturer that we actually haven't dealt with before."
"But it's a name that most of you probably know already because they were one of the founding fathers of basically commercializing and spreading the good message of robot vacuuming becoming a set part of our everyday tech lives.That's Roborock."
"And they've been consistently getting awesome reviews across the web for years, basically particularly for their tub flagship models.And this one in particular seems to have some crazy, crazy technology that I haven't even seen on like Ecovacs top models."
"So that should be very exciting indeed.But if you take a brief look at this, this is the AS8 Max V Ultra.There isn't immediately anything like out of the ordinary.But once you take a look below, there is actually some quite cool things that I think is worth taking a proper look at."
"So for one, this has a suction ability of I think around 10,000 PA, which is just absolutely insane.This blows almost everything else out of the water in terms of raw power from the engine, which basically means that a lot less dust and grime should be left on the floor by the time this rolls over."
"It just basically means how much pressure it can generate in order to suck in all of the stuff that a regular vacuum is supposed to do.So 10,000 PA suction ability, very, very good.But there are some cool things here."
"I can actually show one of them without flipping it over.So this little brush here rotates, nothing out of the ordinary for that.Nothing particularly ordinary about it moving about.But this has something called the flexi arm, which basically means that it can extend in order to get out farther from the circular frame."
"Now you might still ask yourself, why are these round when the houses that they clean have angular corners?That is a question which I have yet to basically find out why.Ecovacs have made one which is square, which means that it can just drive straight into the angular corners."
"This is round, but it solves that problem by being able to extend something from outside of the circular frame.That basically means that it can just roll up to whatever it is that wants to clean, extend the flexi arm, and then get in there."
"What that means is that they've actually got a TUV certified range of 100% corner coverage at zero millimeter distance.That means that they've been certified externally by someone else that claims or basically verifies that this can roll up to where it wants to clean at a zero millimeter distance, clean 100% of a corner."
"That is very good.The fact that they've had that externally certified means that it's just so much easier to place your trust in them as a consumer.As I said, this has a couple of things that are different than most of their competitors."
"For one, let's take a look here.It has a little circular rotating mop right here.You see this main mop unit here.That is what gets dampened or basically becomes wet after it taps water from the tank below, which it ultimately taps from the tank in the base where it charges."
"This dampens this rag, which it drags around, more on that in a little bit.But beyond that, this has the same function as the flexi arm.This basically means that it can get in and mop in a rotating fashion on those bits and bobs, these little spots that are left on the floor, which it cannot normally get off."
"That combines with this.Now, you might think that this here looks kind of cheap.That was how we saw mops on robot vacuums like years and years ago before they became these circular rotating pads."
"And circular rotating pads, at least at first glance, would ultimately mean that there is more movement, more tactility, and therefore more effect.Well, this hides a secret.This is a vibration mop pad."
"This vibrates at 4,000 times a minute, meaning that these small micro movements will ultimately create more effect than a rotating mopping pad.That is ultimately something that we're going to have to test really carefully.But that sounds really cool, man."
"And the other thing which I noticed, there are two rotating, like, jigs here, usually in even the most expensive competitors that I've seen, you only get one.But this should mean a more vigorous filtration or whatever is going on here.And you have to admit, the more you add, the larger the contact area with the floor it will be, meaning that it'll just pick up more stuff from the ground, which is what we want."
"This all sounds incredible.It even has an ultrasound module, which can find out whether or not there are carpets in your home, and you can deep clean using ultrasound.It's insane."
"I can't believe, I hope all of this works as well as advertised, because then it's absolutely incredible.I'll be taking a look over the course of my holiday, which is okay.This is exciting enough to make me want to do that."
"And we'll follow up with a full review with some pictures of it doing what it does.So thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."