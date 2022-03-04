GRTV News - Inside Out 2 overtakes Frozen II to become the highest-grossing animated film ever

Pixar's sequel continues to surprise in the box office.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about something that I've been waiting to talk about really for the past couple of weeks."
"It's been steadily reaching this point, it's been steadily climbing and climbing and generating more and more revenue in the box office, but it's finally happened.Inside Out 2 has become the biggest animated movie of all time.Yesterday it overtook Frozen 2, and it also overtook Barbie as well I believe, which means that not only was it the biggest, it's now the biggest animated film of all time, it's also the biggest film we've had since Avatar The Way of Water debuted at the end of 2022."
"So it's the biggest film, it's the biggest film we've had since 2022 effectively as well.Which is remarkable because while I don't think anyone expected Inside Out 2 to necessarily perform badly, considering the state of the box office and the fact that there's only been like five films that have crossed the half a million, half a billion marker, sorry."
"The fact that Inside Out 2 has now become like one of the biggest films of all time and is steadily tracking to become even bigger as well is absolutely stunning.So let's take a look at this news and see what's happened.Yeah Inside Out 2 is now the biggest animated movie of all time, it has even left Barbie in the dust."
"So two days ago Ben wrote about, that's me, Ben, this is Eric's news piece of course, Ben wrote about Inside Out 2 having more than doubled Doom Part 2's box office total and said that we probably would see it become the history's biggest animated movie in a few days."
"Pixar confirms that Inside Out 2 has become the biggest animated movie of all time.This means it has earned more than 1.453 billion dollars, as if, as that is what Frozen 2 managed to do in cinemas five years ago.So it's worth me mentioning that this also means, makes it the 13th highest grossing movie ever by surpassing last year's Barbie on the list."
"And yeah, Pixar, because of this, you know, remarkable milestone, Pixar put out this little graphic here, we get sealed anew, all the emotions, old and new, it says we are absolutely blown away by all the love for Inside Out 2 from around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredibly, incredible emotional rollercoaster, Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen."
"Now I'm going to do a little bit of hopping here and take us back to this old one, back over here to Box Office Mojo, which is one of my favourite sites, and then over here to the top lifetime grossers, because I want to just quickly talk about this here.So Inside Out 2 is here, it's 13th right now, 1.462 million to its name."
"The next film on this list is, of course, Top Gun Maverick, which it would be impressive if it beats it, but it's not really any milestone because Top Gun Maverick came out before Avatar The Way of Water.It would still be the second highest grossing film we've had since the start of 2022 if it beats Top Gun Maverick, which I would say, honestly, is more than doable."
"We've got a weekend coming up, yes, Deadpool and Wolverine is in cinemas, but because Deadpool and Wolverine is an R-rated film and Inside Out 2 is a PG, it's a family film, there's not really a lot of crossover because you're not going to take your kids to see Deadpool and Wolverine, despite the fact that it is a Marvel Universe film."
"But yes, the next big thing really for Inside Out 2 will be whether it can generate around $60 million, because if it beats The Avengers, all of a sudden it's a top 10 film.It's one of the 10 biggest films of all time.Which yeah, would be absolutely massive, really."
"I think for it to go much further than beating The Avengers would be a big feat, because for it to go from, for it to overtake The Lion King in particular, it'd need to generate another $200 million, which I think is probably unreasonable for a film at this point.It's been out for over a month now, so it's coming to the end of its theatrical run."
"It could still generate a lot of money, and I think that generating a further $60 million and overtaking The Avengers is more than doable, but to go any further than that I think would be a big ask.If it does manage to catch up somehow with The Lion King, then yes, it can do Jurassic World 2, but there is no way, I'm saying this with absolute confidence, but there's no way that it's going to catch up with Spider-Man No Way Home at $1.9 million."
"That's $500 million away, it's absolutely implausible.I would say that what we have, what we will see now with Inside Out 2 is because it's doing so well, Disney and Pixar, they're not going to pull it from cinemas.I wouldn't be surprised if it continues going, overtakes The Avengers, and that's probably the extent of its theatrical run, which is still remarkable to make $1.5 billion for an animated film."
"And it is like near, well it is actually completely unheard territory now, because it's overtaken Frozen 2.Frozen 2 was the gold standard for an animated film as to how much money it could make, but now Inside Out 2 has done that."
"And I think one thing it has proven as well is that, A, for Pixar and for Disney, sequels work.Frozen 2 and Inside Out 2 are the two highest grossing animated films of all time, they're both sequels."
"And B, animated films are still an absolute great way to make money in the cinemas.The Super Mario Brothers movie came out in 2023, and that made $1.36 billion.So it's not like animated films or animation is a niche sort of thing anymore, it's definitely a way that you can make a lot of money."
"It's not up there with proper live action, because as we know the top 10, well the top of the moment 12 highest grossing films of all time are all live action, even though The Lion King is one of those weird live action animation hybrid things.But yeah, again, as we get closer to these milestones, if Inside Out 2 can manage to do this remarkable thing, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated, and otherwise, yeah, this has been all the time that I have in today's episode of GLC News, so I'll see you now tomorrow."
"Take care, everyone."