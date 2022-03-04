Black Ember Citadel 18 (Quick Look) - Combining Tasteful Design, Solid Materials, and Plenty of Features

Does Black Ember's latest creation simply have it all for backpack enthusiasts?
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.If you know me, you know that I'm always on the lookout after a way to improve my backpack game."
"And there's a lot of really strong players in this particular field, but I think I've found something which finally combines subtle and, well, almost tasteful design with just a lot of different features and above all, materials which really do protect your valuable consumer electronics when you're out and about."
"Let's just say in a rainstorm or if you want to protect them from thievery.There is just a lot of things that goes into making a backpack that just transcends the fact that it needs to look good and just provide features for your everyday carry.And it's something that people are seemingly over the last couple of years really tuning into and I think that Black Ember, which is the manufacturer that we're looking at today, has a lot of good stuff to say about what these types of backpacks should offer at a premium price point."
"So this is the Citadel 18.What it mainly is is a slimmed down version of some of the other everyday sort of techy backpacks that they've offered in the past.And as you can probably see, it's really not big."
"Like it barely fits a MacBook 16-inch, which is what I'm rocking currently.And I actually have all of my stuff in here right now.This is not just a dummy.This is all the stuff I'm carrying and there's a really slim profile, both height-wise and particularly width-wise."
"You'd be amazed to know how much you can actually fit in this really, really small frame.It's 18 liters, but you don't really see that.That's what makes it so great.But the first place I want to make halt is materials because Black Ember just have them lined up like on a string basically and all of it is very impressive."
"It's made with Cordura's latest ReCore RN66 fabric.It's 100% recycled and it's called 420D Velocity, good.It has a 200 denier nylon lining, which basically means that it's all soft inside.These zippers here are YKK AquaGuard zippers."
"That means that not only are the zippers very robust, but you can see the AquaGuard technology right there.That basically means that there is this really thick rubber coating, which kind of hugs around the actual zipper entrance, meaning that there is no basic exposure."
"There's no way for air to either escape or get in.That also means that if this takes on a heavy rainstorm directly, that nothing is going to get through a YKK AquaGuard zipper and it's all here.It's constructed with something called bond stitch."
"It's high precision construction, meaning that there is basically no room for error in the stitching.Even with premium backpacks, you'd be amazed at how many times we find just one piece of stitching, which is quite off or something like that."
"That's the way it is when you mass manufacture something where you need to sew, basically.Issues or problems do arise, but there seems to be such a focus on high quality construction here that I find it very hard to believe that a black ember backpack comes out anything but pristine."
"Inside, there's a whole host of different goodies.We'll get to those in a little bit.Let me first highlight this.You might think that this is weird, but it actually makes a lot of sense."
"There is this little parking garage for your zipper here.When it's parked, what you essentially do is that you feed this through this hole.Once you pull, it becomes basically a safeguard for unwelcome openings of that pocket.They just can't do it."
"If you pull here, I'm not going to do it now, but if you pull here, it essentially is just a thief guard, basically.It's something that I see very rarely on other backpacks.That's awesome."
"Inside we have mainly this main compartment where one of the weird things start to sprout up in this backpack.For one, it opens all the way, which for a lot of people is very nice because it means just more readily accessible things, but as you can probably tell, there isn't a lot of space here for stuff."
"There certainly isn't any pockets here.I find to be weird.I would want small pockets here, particularly if you can see here.There is space to have something here or here, but there is just this completely barren side down."
"Now, both of these spaces here hold these magnetic suspended laptop and tablet sleeves, meaning that it's high quality and I'm very, very certain that it's going to take care of both my tablet and my laptop, but I would just want more cable storage here or small knickknacks to be able to store it, so even though there is just a lot of good ideas here, it actually ends up not having the amount of actual pockets I need to store things separately so they don't scratch or that I just know where they are, but beyond that, this big space here is a really nice way of unpacking your backpack."
"Behind this, I have my MacBook Pro 16.I use that all the time, obviously, and I have my iPad in here, which fits neatly.That means that the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 fits here, and the latest MacBook Pro 16 fits here.All good."
"You have a couple of extra pockets here.There's one here, and there is a big one here, which basically is the entire frame of the backpack, so that's all well and good, but as I said, I would love for some quickly accessible pockets here, so basically, if I'm unzipping this main compartment that I could just briefly get down to, let's say, catch a power bank or a cable that I need, but that instead is not possible, so I use this small tech bag from Manal that I can fit in here, basically."
"It's not a big hassle because I just keep a bunch of knick-knacks in there that I need every day, but I just thought I'd bring it up.There is a small sort of accessories pocket up here where there is a key holder.Now, I'm not always sure why these are there, but at the very least, these have a quick release where you just lift off, and then you have your keys right here, and then you clip them on, which is nice enough, and there is a double magnetic pouch here if you, for instance, have something that doesn't need to be scratched alongside your keys."
"I have my AirPods, my wallet, and my keys down there.Then you have one big pocket down here.I was unsure what to put here, so I have my sunglasses and my passport, but honestly, this should also have more divided pockets inside."
"But still, with all of this said, this massive amount of padding here, these really thick shoulder straps alongside a removable sternum strap, which has this small, really lovely magnetic latch, this is just perfect for urban travels, for basically heading through an airport on your journey somewhere, or just carrying your expensive technology every day."
"For $239, it's just a steal.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."