Could we see the original Iron Man and Captain America make their returns?
"Speaking of so much more, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for our gaming reviews, movie reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and as I just said, much more than that. But in any case let's get into today's news piece. We're talking entertainment, we're talking MCU, it's still a pretty hot topic even though the sort of quality has gone down. I think specifically because it's Deadpool and Wolverine week and people are really wanting to know more about the future because it looks like it might be a little bit back with Deadpool and Wolverine, we'll see, I've not seen it yet. I know that we've had a couple of reviews in the network, one of which is on a Sweden specific site that I gave it a 5 out of 10."
"Our network reviewer Magnus gave it a 9 out of 10, so it seems pretty mixed. In any case, speaking with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige, who's the sort of producer of the MCU and Marvel's head of everything basically at this point, he is the guy if you're not aware.He said that it could be possible but not only do we see Logan come back after the Logan movie, which saw Wolverine meet his seemingly permanent end, but it seems that we could also see Tony Stark and Steve Rogers return to the MCU as well. Now in Avengers Endgame Tony Stark and Steve Rogers were given their separate endings as they were the sort of two pillars that were holding up the Avengers together and it seemed a fitting end for both of them I think, but because of the multiverse and because of all the snafu that goes along with that, Kevin Feige said the following about the possibility of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark returning."
"It can be done if great care is taken. How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before and in a great way? And we've been spending the last two years plus figuring out that for Wolverine. Now a lot of people were a bit sort of uppity about whether Wolverine should even return and some people aren't still sure whether he should return as Logan did seem the best way to end Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. I think we all knew that Wolverine was going to return to the screen at some point, but I think we all expected it to be another person's rendition of the character and that's just going to prove to be even harder now that Hugh Jackman has once again come back to the role. He is Wolverine in a way that very few people are attached to characters. He is Wolverine more so than like Christian Bale is Batman, Daniel Craig is 007, stuff like that, which is really interesting and it's interesting to see that they're even thinking about bringing back other characters because they've sort of proven it to be a success. I mean people want to go see Hugh Jackman again as Wolverine even though he's getting on a bit now. But yeah, let me know what you think. Do you want to see Tony Stark and Steve Rogers back in the MCU? Do you want them to be restful as they are? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Bye bye."