Keychron Q2 Max (Quick Look) - Customise Your Keyboard

This mechanical keyboard is designed to be highly customised with a slate of interchangeable elements like keys, switches, and more.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I love Keychron keyboards, I absolutely do.While it took me a while to get around to ditching the membrane keyboards that I just grew accustomed to thanks to just utilizing laptops for the majority of my sort of productive life, I finally came around and that was all thanks to Keychron."
"Over the course of the past couple of years they sent over a bunch of the models, at least the models that they offer in Nordic ISO because we just have to work with them professionally in order to tell whether or not they upheld the Keychron high standards and in order to do that we need Nordic ISO layout and it's not all of them that are offered in that."
"But from the models we've been able to select, every single time they've arrived here I've taken it out of the box, paired it to whatever computer it is that I was using at the time and immediately a wave of relief would wash over me and I would think, oh thank God, these guys are so freaking good at doing this."
"And it was exactly the same earlier today when we finally got around to getting this.This is the Q2 Max and it is essentially the Max version of whatever Keychron can do with the Q series.So they also have a Q1 and Q3."
"The series naming schemes can be a bit confusing to navigate in but this Q2 Max really is the full business.Now this represents pretty much what Keychron does into the letter and that means that it offers a whole host of different features to contend with."
"So first and foremost, this is the assembled knob version.That means that it has the volume knob which you of course can completely customize depending on your personal preference.You can get it with the knob or without the knob and you can get it fully assembled like this or barebone if you want to insert the switches and use different caps."
"It is very, very customizable and like other Keychron products, it both supports the QMK and VIA standard meaning that it is completely and utterly customizable from a hardware and a software perspective.Furthermore, it has the hardware that you would expect out of a proper Keychron keyboard."
"So back here, you have switches between Windows and Mac.You can alter the buttons on it so it becomes a Windows key or a command key as you would know it from your Mac keyboard.Back here as well, we also have both Bluetooth which is very nice."
"It's Bluetooth 5.1 as well which is quite good.Cable with a standard USB Type-C connector and a 2.4 GHz dongle.Very, very nice.All of this is supported right out of the box as is RGB behind every single key."
"It's probably not as individual and sharp and as colorful as Razer Synapse or whatever in a Razer keyboard but still, it's way more than enough for me and I get this because it is subtle and beautiful and I would go as far as to say that the Q2 Max is a very, very good looking keyboard."
"It oozes quality but I think first and foremost, it oozes productivity.You can tell that a person that utilizes this is serious about what he or she does and that is why I gravitate towards it.You can get a variety of different switches as well if you want to get the switches directly like fully assembled by Keychron."
"So that is Gateron switches, red, brown or banana depending on the clickiness, the travel, the tactility depending on what you want, very, very good.It has the double gasket design basically meaning how they insert the switches and the caps onto this full really heavy CNC aluminum body here which weighs like a ton."
"This is like a weapon.And there is also acoustic foams on the keys meaning that it gets a very distinctive cushy sound meaning that it's not very loud and it's incredibly comfortable to type on.It also supports 1000 Hz polling rate which is nice as well."
"These KSA PBT caps are wonderful as well and I do hope that I just find more things to like about it because it's just so good.The final thing is that if you've spent $200 on this which it is absolutely worth, it's probably worth way more."
"Keychron are actually quite price aggressive.You can also get this.We've taken a look at some of their wrist rests before but the one thing they have about their wooden wrist rest is that it's just too low."
"It does not provide a good jumping off point for your wrists to land comfortably on their high tall keyboards like this.But if you put this on, this just simple piece of silicone, this is perfect and makes this just as comfortable as any other like mechanical, much more expensive keyboard out in the market."
"10 out of 10 man.We'll review, probably give it that score because Keychron man, they just know how to do it.So thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."