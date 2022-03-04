CMF Phone 1 & Watch Pro 2 (Quick Look) - Nothing To It

We take a look at two of Nothing's latest creations, both of which are part of the new more affordable CMF line.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look and an unboxing, essentially, because we are on the verge of a brand new, like, tiger's leap by Nothing, the company which was founded by the OnePlus initial founder, kind of spun off and did his own thing, which we have, well, basically only have rosy words for again and again, which a company called Nothing."
"Now Nothing in and of itself was founded on the idea of offering budget-friendly flagship smartphones and they've really done that, but they wanted to not divert their focus as much, so Nothing phones will be a bit like, let's say, not flagship level pricing, but upper echelon, and then they will have this to cater to the real budget-friendly category part of the pricing bracket."
"Now this is called CMF, or CMF by Nothing, and they've sent us this extensive press kit which contains their brand new Phone 1 and the Watch Pro 2, which I think, just on the surface level, looks absolutely incredible to the point where it might transform the way we think about budget smartphones in general."
"So first and foremost, the kit itself.I have my trusty unboxing knife and I'm going to show you what it looks like and what we got in the mail.This is it, and it looks absolutely gorgeous."
"Not only do the units themselves just contain so much aesthetic personality, just the fact that you can see it on the packaging just means so much.We've come such a long way from like really cheap Motorola Android phones that are mainly launched in India that has the personality of a gray brick."
"This is just on a whole nother level, and Nothing is just so good at nailing personal design and aesthetic in a way that is both industrial and also uniquely human in a really cool way.So let's look at more tightly what this is."
"So this is the phone, and this is the watch, and beyond that, there's actually more stuff hiding inside the press kit.For one, this is a lanyard for the phone cover.Real cool."
"Whether or not you'll wear it or not is a completely different thing, but cool enough that they have a product ecosystem on day one.We also have Nothing's own CMF cases, so there's a bright orange one and a pretty bright blue one, and then finally something I think turquoise perhaps might be the correct description."
"Again, they didn't need to make their own covers right off the bat, but they did.And I think the fact that they did shows that Nothing knows what motivates us as consumers when we have to pick our ecosystems, particularly within the Android space.There is also a Watch 2 Pro or Watch Pro 2 bezel and strap set."
"Really cool.Can't wait to see what all this fuss is about.I should stress directly that we'll be fully delving into what all of this is in a full written review of each individual item."
"So first and foremost, before we go any further, let's take a look at the main part of this, which is obviously the Phone 1.Now the Phone 1 utilizes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which should be good.I've only heard good things, but obviously is, well, a bit on the cheaper side in terms of what you can expect horsepower wise."
"Is that something you're going to be able to see or feel when you use it?That is very difficult to tell.And it combines that with some pretty high-end specifications considering the fact that these phones are at press time, rumored to launch at around 200 to 220 euros, which is just nothing."
"This was considered absolutely impossible just a couple of years ago when Google started making the Pixel A series.Now look at this.This is the black one, obviously, but these screws here, this industrial design, it almost looks like it was made in collaboration with Ridge Wallet."
"It's such a cool design.And this matte material here on the back will completely reject fingerprints, by the way.It looks fantastic, I would say, just right off the bat.It looks absolutely gorgeous."
"As I said, MediaTek Dimensity 7300, and that is combined with some cool things here and there, such as these really clicky lock and volume buttons right here, a really nice little camera system, 50 megapixel main camera, and that just works really well, I think.Nothing is actually quite good at color tuning and camera science in general, so I'm suspecting that this will be great as well."
"The screen is obviously very big with very small bezels.It's a 120 hertz, 1080p AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor.You get that combined with a 5000 milliamp hour battery.Hopefully that means that if the MediaTek Dimensity chipset only sips power, this should be able to just go the distance."
"So that is all just very, very neat.And combined with this design, that's just, that's incredible, incredible.So what else do we got?Well, we also have the watch here."
"The watch, I should stress, seems like that this will launch for 50 euros, which is just compared to just a couple of years ago, what would 50 euros buy you in the smartwatch space?Some of these small, like, rectangular running watches, which is just basically just shit from companies like Xiaomi."
"Look what this can give you, like, look what design can do in general.This is so freaking pretty.This looks like a designer watch, obviously.I think it looks so pretty."
"I'm just stunned by this 50 euros.It's an aluminum alloy watch body, by the way.And inside we find a display which is 1.33 inches.It's AMOLED as well."
"It has a health and heart monitor.It has 120 sport modes and has 11 days of battery time.Now, I suspect that's because it's running some kind of custom OS and nothing close to like Google's watch OS platform."
"But if this tightly integrates with the Phone 1 and nothing in general, this should, like, it's a no brainer, 50 euros.It's like the best gift option for a lot of people because look how much utility you get for next to nothing."
"This is two theater tickets for a smartwatch that looks like this.Awesome.Absolutely awesome.Can't wait to fully review this in not too long."
"And obviously, let's take a look at what these covers will look like if you want to buy one and want to get a cover or a case for it straight away.Very excited about this as well.Yeah, this looks great."
"This is a, I actually didn't know this.This is actually a completely new first reaction.This isn't the back, like the back.This is like a Ridge wallet."
"You undo these screws.These are active screws.And then instead of getting a new cover, you just put this on.You can buy new backplates for the phone."
"They're interchangeable.So if you scratch this up, you just swap it out without adding extra heft.You might not be adding as much protection to it for sure, but this is so cool.So if this matte black sort of metal-ish surface is nothing for you, you can get this faux leather one instead in a bright orange."
"Incredible.These guys just, they got it going on.We'll be fully reviewing both of these in time for the embargo.By the time you're watching these, they'll probably be live on the site, so stay tuned for that."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."