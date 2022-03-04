Boosting Creativity in Multiplayer - Coherence/Jumpship Interview

At the Nordic Game Festival, we spoke with Dino Patti, who's working on Coherence, which will hopefully allow more creatives to easily come up with multiplayer games.
"Hi, we're here at Nordic Game with Gamereactor, and we're talking to a lot of different developers, of course mainly from the Nordics, and right now we're standing here with Dino Parti, known from the Danish gaming scene, and of course also internationally with his time at Playdead, and now a developer called Jumpship, based in Britain, and he's also here presenting a multiplayer tool."
"And maybe, Dino, you could start by explaining what kind of tool you're making.So coherence is an idea about getting more multiplayer games made, so I don't think that there's a lot of opportunity out there being wasted, because there's a lot of creative people not being able to, or have time to, or necessarily want to take the risk making multiplayer games, and we just want to make that easier, so we'll see more and better multiplayer games."
"Yeah, and of course many indie developers, I guess, start by making single player games, because it is, of course, easier to develop when there's no multiplayer architecture, so is this also a way to get more artistic and experimental multiplayer games, instead of multiplayer games being mostly the games that can farm the most money?Yeah, but you hit the nail exactly."
"We want more of the creative people to think different, and also maybe more of the established studios to try out more risky stuff.I think a lot of the things out there are the same, and whenever some people find a formula, everybody copies it, and I think lowering the barrier entry will just in turn make more games, multiplayer and co-op, and obviously there will also be a lot of maybe lesser-grade games, but adding the diversity of thought into that and creativity will definitely give us some more multiplayer games that maybe challenge our perspective of how we work together as people."
"Yeah, so what are some of the specific issues that using your platform will help a developer who's going multiplayer?So as you say, a lot of times they start with single player, and we just make it really easy to start out multiplayer and start testing, so there's a really, really low barrier of entry to getting two clients to sync, and then something that's really important when you test new gameplay is testing, so we made it really, really easy to test multiplayer gameplay."
"We leverage, it's a bit technical, but WebGL, so you can get a link, and then you can just send a link to whoever's going to test it, and you can quickly get, you can even get that link posted on Twitter, and get 20 random people to join your prototype, spend a week fixing the stuff you find out, and then send it out again, so it just opens up new venues of how to test and iterate your multiplayer gameplay."
"Yeah, so is this only aimed at PC, or can it also be used for developing for mobile and console?Yeah, we specifically made it for all platforms, because we think that's also one of the barriers people love when you can do cross-play multiplayer, and there's technically nothing that hinders you in doing so, so we definitely leverage that."
"Yeah, and besides working on Coherence and that, you are also a part of the studio Jumpship, and you made...Somerville.Yeah, Somerville two years ago, I think, released on Game Pass, and last year it also released on PlayStation."
"How has the PlayStation launch been going?It's been fine.I mean, it's been a challenging industry for everybody, but I think it did okay."
"Yeah, and of course...You have spoken about this many times already, but there's a lot of debate with Game Pass and stuff like this.Was it something that you felt when you launched on PlayStation that it already had such a run on the Xbox platform?No, I don't think there's an overlap necessarily between Game Pass and the PlayStation."
"Like, there's a much bigger overlap with Game Pass and PC, because I guess a lot of the Xbox people also have PCs.Yeah, I think my position on this has been misrepresented a bit in the media, because I kind of like that the game developers get..."
"The way we get the offer, because we are selling out future potential, but we're also getting the money up front, and there's nobody forcing us to say yes and no."
"We know the amount, and we can kind of try to guess what that would mean for the production.So I think it's...I like it in that sense, but I mean, as I understand it now, Game Pass, it's becoming less and less..."
"They can offer less and less money for the developers up front, and I think you...As relevant as it was at one point, I think it will become more and more..."
"Less and less relevant in the future.Yeah, and speaking about the industry in general, there's a lot of cost-saving measures.A lot of people are getting fired, unfortunately, and a lot of studios are getting closed, and stuff like that."
"How do you view developing a game like Somerville in today's market?Is that still a viable option, or is it becoming harder?It's definitely harder.And I don't know if that's tied down to how the economic situation is, because I don't think gamers play less now."
"I just think that it's harder to get capital, and that is what you see in the industry, that access to capital and the cost of capital is making studios do these cost-saving things."
"When we released Limbo, there were 250 releases on Steam, and last year there were 14,000.So the industry is just a different place today."
"So I think you look at a higher barrier of entry.You need to not just have an idea of a game, you need to have a really specific idea of a great game that maybe also shows really well and already plays into some of the target groups out there."
"Yeah, and with Jumpship, I don't think any new game has been announced at the moment, but are you looking to make these kind of games like Somerville, or are you looking at other options?Now we're coming to the point where I cannot reveal so much."
"I mean, obviously the team is not sitting still, so something is being worked on, but I cannot say so much more about that.That makes sense."
"And maybe if we finally look at the broadest of the broad pictures, you have been many years in the industry, all the way back to Limbo and the development of that game and releasing and the indie scene exploding at that time."
"What are some of the... That's a very big question.When you started out and now, what are some of the main differences in the market and games industry?That's a big question. There's a lot of aspects."
"But I mean, when we started out, it was not very cool to be a game developer.It was quite uncool.And we were looking for money to create that game, and there were no game investors."
"We had to explain to them what a game was.We had to explain to them what GDC was.It was really in the early days of everything.So it was kind of fun to be part of."
"And also, I remember that time, because we were hanging out with all of the OG guys of that era, you know, Jonathan Blow and the guy who did Fez.And it was kind of fun, because I remember we were at the same conferences."
"We were standing beside each other and showing these games, and we were kind of nothing.And it's kind of fun to think back on that and see how both industries come from that and how people also still regard these games, Limbo and Inside, as some of the really original indie titles that were part of pushing the industry to where it is now."
"Yeah, I guess that's a positive development then, that it's cool now.Yeah, you released Summerville in 2022, so of course that was game of the year that year."
"But in 2023, I don't know how much time you have to play, and sample all these titles.But tonight we have an award event here at Nordic Games.So yeah, my question is, which kind of game releasing in the last year or time have impressed you?That is a really hard question."
"Partly because I don't have so much time to play.That's almost the hardest question.I don't know. There's so many good games.I don't know what to..."
"Give me some nominees.I think, I don't know, Cocoon, if you have played that.Let's go with Cocoon.Our old gameplay designer from Playdead."
"Yeah, he's a really, really talented guy.And I played that game.And it got a lot of awards, and it was definitely well-deserved.Because he spent also, I think, six years on that game before it came out."
"So definitely deserved.And really, yeah, worth playing.We'll hope they take the grand prize tonight.There's probably gonna be stiff competition from Alan Wake and games like that."
"Yeah, I mean, for me, the AAA titles like Alan Wake, it's just, I don't know.I haven't played it.But most of them, you know, you know what you're getting for the next hour, always."
"So for me, those games are not so high on the list of artistic achievements.Yeah, and then I've just thought of one final question.You're not primarily on, you can say, the Danish game scene."
"You're working in, I guess, Sweden here, and with the other studio in Britain and stuff.But there's been a lot of talk in Denmark with the, now I can't, they're always changing these, but the Støtte, Støtte Ordning."
"And there are some institutes there, like, removing games away from film and stuff like that.Have you been following that whole debate and what do you think about it?Yeah, I mean, I think it's a positive direction."
"I'm actually, I am on the board of Games Denmark now, because I was complaining a lot about the games industry in Denmark for a long time.And I felt now it was either time to stop complaining or do something about it."
"And I feel that that union is definitely something that's going to collect the whole game industry and do some focused work around the game industry that is much needed now and help, you know, with forming some of the support we are getting and so on."
"So it's, yeah.Because I think some of it comes from film and was not, we took it also in Playdead, some of the early support, but some of it is not really helping you in the commercial direction."
"And you often see if these games are only artistic and don't also hit some commercial thresholds, they don't mean anything to anybody.So they're not moving Denmark the way we want it to move."
"Yeah. And as you said earlier, you actually had like to explain what a game is to some of the investors and the Danish, many of the grants and the supports stem from the film industry."
"So, yeah, I guess it's time for the Danish scene to also act independently on games because it's such a big sector now.Yeah. And I also think we're so different from film."
"Film is very local. We do Danish films.There's a lot of great culture in film and so on, but games are just made.It's with the international mind in eye."
"And even though it's artistic and it's just, it's another way we distribute.It's another way we make them.It's another way we produce them."
"So I think it's great that we are not together, even though there's some artistic value in both medias.Okay. Thanks for the talk and enjoy the rest of the conference."
