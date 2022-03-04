Dbrand Hydrodip Macbook Skins (Quick Look) - Wrap Up Your Laptop

Dbrand's latest skins allow you to wrap your Macbook as much or as little as you see fit.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I'm currently testing a brand new MacBook Pro 16-inch M3-equipped computer, and while that computer isn't particularly new, we're utilizing it because of the brand new features introduced in macOS Sequoia and the new iOS, which basically means that you can now mirror your iPhone and using continuity, or universal control basically, you can have a big iPad 13-inch, big computer 16-inch, and mirror your phone."
"That's a lot of inter-screen operability, which I think makes for an interesting feature.We're working on that, but at the same time, dbrand sent over some awesome skins for the MacBook Pro 16, and I just wanted to showcase to you what you can do with them basically.So I'm a traditionalist, and I've said this a number of different times, but I immediately slapped on this black, real leather skin that dbrand sent over, and I'm very, very, very pleased with it."
"I'm very happy.It is $69 for this particular one here, for real black leather.It's the first time that I've done the real black leather, because the other times I've been completely enamored with sort of the more tanny leathers that they sell."
"There's three different versions, one that's more sort of cognac, a lighter one, and then this real black.And I think it fits the space black MacBook so well.I should say that this is, as I've said a number of different times, 100% authentic, uncorrected leather, which basically means that there's no chemical process involved."
"This will scuff and scratch and become the personal companion to you that you want it to be, and I think that is really noticeable as well.So absolutely adore this.And I don't think that it makes the MacBook all that larger."
"So that is really good, first and foremost.But that's not the only thing that I wanted to showcase, because we also have these.So dbrand wanted to send over more of what they can actually offer a MacBook Pro user, and it's really extensive."
"So for one, these are the brand new hydro dipped skins that they do.It's brand new designs.It's the same sort of vinyl skin that they offer in a whole host of different designs.So if you don't like this or the real leather, go to their webpage and you can basically get a whole host of it."
"And then there's some teardown ones made in collaboration with Jerry Rick Everything that I absolutely adore as well.So this, for instance, is Gold Rush.Now, this is obviously just the top of the MacBook where most of the scratches are going to occur."
"So that's kind of like a main thing.But if you wanted to take this one more step, well, you can clad the bottom as well.But that's not all.And I actually was kind of surprised by this."
"You can also get this.This is for the bottom where your wrists are resting alongside the trackpad.And then this is just above the keyboard deck.So if you want me to show you, it is essentially like here alongside the trackpad."
"And then this little strip here, that basically means that you still free up the space for the speakers here and then the keyboard itself, obviously.But then you've Gold Rushed your entire computer, which is awesome.And this is also available on some of the other hydro dip skins in general."
"So awesome, awesome stuff from dbrand.You know I love what those guys do.And every time we have them on the show, I'm reminded about what a nice quality way this is to protect your tech without making it bulky or heavier or anything like that."
"It's so stylish.So I'd urge you to go check their website out and stay tuned for more.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."