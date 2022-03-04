GRTV News - Ubisoft addresses Assassin's Creed Shadows criticism

The French publisher talked about the frustrations posed by Japanese fans and why it made the design decisions it did.
"but today what we're going to be talking about is something we actually talked about I think on Monday, which is Assassin's Creed Shadows, because following all this criticism and backlash that the game has been receiving, Ubisoft has now finally issued a statement and started to, and said something about the, again, the criticism that's going around about Assassin's Creed Shadows, so let's take a look at what they said."
"Ubisoft on Assassin's Creed Shadows backlash. We sincerely apologise. The French publisher also adds, however, that Assassin's Creed games are a work of fiction that aim to spark curiosity. Before I get into this as well, let me just reiterate my stance on this matter, which is that at the start of every Assassin's Creed game that message pops up saying, well there are historical elements, this is a game that is not historically accurate, and that's been my sort of take about Assassin's Creed. I know that there's some issues with the way that Ubisoft perceive, particularly like the Japanese environment and whatnot, and the way that they sort of present Japanese culture in that regard, but the whole thing about Yasuke not being a samurai or being a samurai, that to me, I don't actually really care for the simple reason that Yasuke could be a completely fictional character for all I care, right?Assassin's Creed games aren't real, right? They're works of fiction, so whether or not Yasuke was a samurai or not, I don't think really matters for the purpose of Assassin's Creed Shadows, but that's my stance on the matter, coming from somebody that's not Japanese, which is probably not a great sort of source to have as a stance. But anyway, let's carry on."
"So it is. It seems like the criticism largely from Japanese fans about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is set in feudal Japan, has finally reached a boiling point and caused Ubisoft to respond. In a statement on social media, the French publisher has both looked to explain its design decisions for Assassin's Creed Shadows while apologising at the same time. Ubisoft states, our intention has never been to present any of our Assassin's Creed games, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, as factual representations of history or historical characters. Instead, we aim to spark curiosity and encourage players to explore and learn more about historical settings we get inspired by. Assassin's Creed Shadows is first and foremost designed to be an entertaining video game that tells a compelling historical fiction set in feudal Japan. Our team extensively collaborated with external consultants, historians, researchers and external teams at Ubisoft Japan to inform our creative choices. Despite these sustained efforts, we acknowledge that some elements in our promotional materials have caused concern within the Japanese community. For this, we sincerely apologise. Ubisoft then continues by affirming that it will continue to consult and collaborate and address the constructive criticism that has been posed. The company also touched briefly on the ongoing Yasuke discussion, noting, while Yasuke is depicted as a samurai in Assassin's Creed Shadows, we acknowledge that this is a matter of debate and discussion. We've woven this carefully into our narrative, and with our other lead character, the Japanese shinobi Naoe, who is equally important in the game. Our dual protagonists provide players with different gameplay styles."
"So yeah, I think it's a pretty well-worded statement really. You're never going to please everyone with a video game. It's a work of art at the end of the day, and there's always going to be conflicting opinions about the way that it's presented and the way that it's designed, so you're never going to be able to please everyone. And Ubisoft has, they've done something that people have been asking for for a long time by providing an Assassin's Creed game set in Japan, but then at the same time, they've upset a lot of people by doing it in the way they've done it. And I think that this statement here basically outlines exactly the frustrations around the game. You know, I think for an Assassin's Creed game to be an incredibly accurate representation of Japan, you're sort of more looking at it being like a JRPG, which isn't what Assassin's Creed is per se. You know, this is an RPG that's always been, they've always played on the ideas of fiction quite significantly, right? You know, when we go back to like Assassin's Creed 3 and Connor's dealing with all these great American figures, and then you go to the UK and Valhalla and Ivor's meeting kings, and none of it makes any sense, right? You know, Ezio Auditore didn't really meet Leonardo da Vinci in Assassin's Creed 2, right? It wasn't real, right? Leonardo da Vinci is a real person."
"So there's always been this leaning of fiction involved in these Assassin's Creed games. So to me, I think there's a well-worded statement that basically hit all the points. It's not going to please everyone. There's still going to be a lot of friction around this game, but we'll see whether it has enough to affect the game sales at all when Assassin's Creed Shadows launches in November."