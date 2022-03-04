Wallhack Glass Mousepad (Quick Look) - Unparalleled Speed and Performance

This mousepad is made from tempered glass and is designed to offer speed and responsiveness that a different or more traditional material cannot provide.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's been quite a few years, but some years ago we took a look at a new mouse pad at the time from a company called Skypad."
"And they pretty much made the case that using cloth mouse mats is bad for a number of different reasons.For one, they wear out simply by the nature of moving it across and creating friction on the fabric."
"It just becomes less efficient all the time.And if you're the kind of gamer that really, really are precise in the way that your movements is tracked through the mouse and you really want to optimize your setup, well, that friction and that wear and tear is actually really bad for precision tracking."
"So back then, Skypad made the case that you would want something out of glass.And now they have sort of rebranded as Wallhack and they sent us this.This is called the SP-004 and it is a glass mouse pad.But for one, we actually haven't pulled it out of its packaging yet because I just wanted to make sure that you saw that this is pretty freaking cool packaging."
"This is a mouse pad, glass mouse pad, which I think comes in at around 114 euros.That may seem like a lot for a mouse pad.Other cloth mouse pads actually get up to that price point pretty easily as well, particularly if you get some of those like elongated versions where you also are set to have your keyboard and then space for your mouse pad as well."
"And if you get them from reputable brands like Razer, again, these can cost quite a lot.There are RGB in some that makes them cost way more.Point is that for 114 euros, you get like this spectacular unboxing experience from this proprietary packaging where they have indented the Wallhack name here and then written it on these little stickers here, which you have to break in order to open the packaging."
"Really cool stuff.It doesn't necessarily make the product better, but it does mean that they care and that they care about this experience when you as a customer get sent this mouse pad.So I think that bodes very well."
"So you open it up like this and you're immediately greeted with your SP-004 Wallhack mouse pad.So you lift it out like this and then again, you're immediately greeted with what it essentially is.So there's a really short but really cool message here, which says, we believe in performance peripherals grounded in consistency, optimizing for seamless interfacing between the real world and virtual world, giving you the focus needed to sharpen your competitive edge, which should tell you a lot about what this product essentially is."
"Because sure, for the vast majority, like 99% of players, something like this is only going to yield an optimization fraction for it to become noticeable.So it is for the compelled, it is for the ambitious, it is for the kind of players where these small fractions of milliseconds really does count."
"So why a glass mouse pad?Well, if you ask Wallhack, previously Skypad, well, the thing is, it creates, this glass surface creates the least amount of friction between the mouse and the surface in which you glide the mouse over."
"So that means that it takes less effort for the movement you put through your hand in order to move the mouse, for the mouse to actually move.The more friction, the more power it's going to take, and the less precise you ultimately will be."
"So what they say is that because this create, like creates less friction, it creates the maximum tracking precision.And also because it's glass, it is actually impossible to wear out.There is no wear and tear here."
"It's just going to work as intended with maximum efficiency forever.They've also tingled a bit with the design this time around.This new version has a full back base.That means that there is no sort of rubber standoffs at the corners that creates an uneven flow, particularly if you place weight upon it."
"Now there's this uniform pad below, or these small squares basically, meaning that it sits completely sort of flat on the surface in which you place it.And apparently it is both made with improved glass, which also makes it more silent.As I said, this is 114 euros."
"It's not nothing.My one gripe immediately, because it's really difficult for me to comment on whether or not this will make you more efficient in your favorite games, is that this size is odd.Because it's not big enough for me to have my whole setup centered in front of me."
"So that means, let's say a 65% keyboard and then space for my mouse, even though with high DPI settings.It is also very big to have to one side of you because you don't want your keyboard to overlap here, creating an uneven angle, meaning that that's going to have to be here."
"So that is now centered in front of me, meaning my mouse hand have to be way out here.Now again, I'm not a pro.So this was just my immediate instinctive sort of thought when I took a look at it because it seems really square and really high."
"I'm not sure a lot of people would be using this space here, for instance, but again, I could be wrong.We'll have Kim, who reviewed the original SkyPad and gave it a 10 out of 10, in fact, to look at this in a much deeper review in not too long."
"So stay tuned for that.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."