GRTV News - MultiVersus creator Player First Games has been acquired by Warner Bros.

The brawler developer is now a part of the Warner Bros. family.
Today we're talking about an acquisition, believe it or not.We don't talk about acquisitions that often these days, but we have one here.
"It's one that I'm not exactly surprised about considering the game they're working on and how embedded it is into the Acquisitioner's portfolio.But it also is kind of surprising because the Acquisitioner has been in kind of a strange place in the video sector for a little while."
"So, we're talking about Player First Games, which is the creator of Multiverse.Now, Warner Bros. has acquired them.They've bought the studio, which means that Player First Games is now a Warner Bros. game studio.In the same vein that, I want to say Rocksteady is and stuff like that."
"So, and NetherRealm.You know, these are all official studios that are owned by Warner Bros.and now Player First Games has joined that list.So, let's look at the news piece and we'll talk a little bit about it afterwards."
"So, Warner Bros. Games, oh, Warner Bros. sorry, buys the Multiverse studio.Player First Games is the first acquisition after a bunch of layoffs.We've seen Warner Bros. Discovery trying to sell its gaming division following the trend of doing a bunch of layoffs and cancelling quite a few projects in the last few years."
"So, you might not have seen tonight's announcement coming.Warner Bros. confirms that it has acquired the Multiverse's developers at Player First Games.We're not told how much Warner Bros. had to pay or anything like that, but it does at least seem like the giant company is happy with how the real launch of Multiverse has gone so far, even if it seems to be less popular than what it was in beta."
"Let's hope this means Harry Potter, Frodo Baggins, Westworld's The Man in Black and other characters that appear in many wish lists join Multiverse sooner rather than later.So, yes, as Eric puts it out, Multiverse's creator, Player First Games, has been acquired by Warner Bros.which means that, yes, they're owned by that sort of production giant now."
"It probably does mean that the future of Multiverse is just going to be filled with a lot of other sort of major big crossovers.You know, there's a lot of focus right now on the Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter in regards to the new Lord of the Rings films, the new Harry Potter series.It's in production at HBO."
"So, it wouldn't surprise me if we start seeing more and more Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter characters featured in Multiverse.Similar to more DC characters with the upcoming DC Universe and also more Game of Thrones or, let's say, Westeros characters because of House of the Dragon and the Hedge Knight, which is coming at some point down the line."
"So, I would assume that we're going to see lots more characters featuring in the game and less sort of smaller scale ones like, you know, the characters from Adventure Time.I'm not going to go and tell you that Adventure Time is a small IP because it's one of the biggest sort of animated IPs out there, I would say, but compared to things like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and DC, it's much smaller."
"So, yeah. Again, that bit is the bit that doesn't surprise me because Multiverse is a game that has all these...It's basically DC... Sorry, it's basically Warner Brothers the game.So, it doesn't exactly surprise me that Player First Games has been acquired in that regard because now it basically means that they have..."
"There's no red tape surrounding what they can and cannot use, right?They're a part of Warner Brothers. They can tap into the Warner Brothers portfolio.But it does surprise me that they have been acquired for the simple reason...Not because of the layoffs that have currently, you know, continued to plague the games industry as of late, but because Warner Brothers Discovery has been scaling down its video game sector for a while or at least trying to."
"We've seen various layoffs, various projects cancelled, lots of strange sort of...choices being made.Let's call it that with regards to the sort of live service approach that Warner Brothers has been behind and sort of struggling to see realised with games like Suicide Squad, Kill the Justice League and even Gotham Knights, which I don't think quite landed in the way that people were hoping it would."
"So, it surprises me in regards to the fact that Warner Brothers Discovery seems to not want to necessarily commit to the game sector, but now this also makes a lot of sense because this is a game that is all about Warner Brothers."
"So, it's a bit of a strange thing, you know, pulling it both...pulling it two sides of the same string here really, but...the thing to take away from it is that Player First Games, the creator of Multiverse, is now owned by Warner Brothers."
But with that in mind, that's all the time I have today's episode of GeoTV News.