GRTV News - Japanese historian shares his thoughts on Assassin's Creed Shadows criticisms

He has given his take on Yasuke and whether or not the character's involvement is warranted or not.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be touching on a topic that has been getting increasingly sort of, well surprisingly deep actually."
"I thought when this started to become a thing, I kind of thought it would just be a few different people sort of complaining, because there's always a lot of complaining happening in the video game sector, and then eventually it'd be sort of swept under the rug.But this has really taken off and it's become a really big thing, we're talking about Assassin's Creed Shadows and the way that Japanese culture and certain Japanese historical figures are presented in that game."
"Now there's been various different developments about this, we've had a petition that went out on change.org and got tens of thousands of signatures, it's been mentioned that it's going to be talked about in Japanese politics, there's been a whole different slate of things.Now a Japanese historian is also weighing in on this equation, and giving his sort of take on Yasuke, and the character that is very polarising among the Japanese people by the looks of things in regards to this upcoming game, so let's dive on in and take a look."
"So yeah, a Japanese historian weighs in on Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.Was he a samurai?Was he not a samurai?So ever since it was revealed that Yasuke would be one of the playable protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows, fans and some historical experts have been constantly debating whether he should be in the game or not."
"Gone is the former understanding that this game series often takes liberties with real historical people, and now there's a constant debate about the truth of Yasuke's story.Following a controversy surrounding historian Thomas Lockley, who appeared to have conjured the modern understanding of Yasuke, Japanese historian Yu Hirayama weighed in with his own take in a lengthy post on Twitter slash X."
"The post reads as follows, after translation as well by the way.It says, it seems like there's a lot of talk about Yasuke, a black man who served Oda Nobunaga.There are very few historical documents about him, but there's no doubt that he was a samurai who served Nobunaga."
"Regardless of one's social status, if one's master promoted one to the rank of samurai, one could become one in medieval warring states society.I can say this because the historical documents state that, one, Nobunaga gave him a steepend, two, he was given a house, and three, he was given a sword."
"Being given a steepend and serving Nobunaga closely fulfills the important requirements of a contract between master and servant, an agreement to receive a steepend.It's also important that he was allowed to carry a sword, so he was a two-sworded servant and not a servant."
"Servants were not allowed to carry swords, and if he was given a house, there's no room for doubt.He was probably a slave until Nobunaga took over the missionary slave, but due to the above, one, two, three, he probably became a samurai of his own volition."
"So during the Honnoji incident, Akechi's side did not kill Yasuke because he was an animal or not Japanese, but that was only because Akechi did not recognise Yasuke as a samurai, probably because he had discriminatory feelings at the time.It was common for a master to promote someone of low status to a samurai."
"So Hiroyama does acknowledge that there's not a lot of evidence, and so it's unlikely that this debate will continue for the foreseeable future.What we do know is that Ubisoft isn't going to change its mind on the matter, and we'll be seeing Yasuke as a samurai in Assassin's Creed Shadows when it launches in November."
"So yeah, this is just part of the ongoing discussion surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows as well, because people are getting into a flurry about this game, not just regarding Yasuke and his involvement in the title, but also the representation of Japan, lots of different conflicting opinions about this game."
"But what I will say about it, and it's the same thing that's been said about every Assassin's Creed game ever since the first one, and you booted up the very first Assassin's Creed game, and you saw that message that popped up that says, you know, this is based on historical events, but things have been, you know, this is a fictional story, essentially."
"So that's the thing that you can say about Assassin's Creed Shadows, is that, you know, the representation might not be perfect, but I would go as far as saying that the representation of a lot of different parts of former Assassin's Creed games have not been perfect either.At the end of the day, they're not trying to make a game here that is..."
"They're not trying to make a Japanese RPG that fulfills sort of what Japanese developers often present, right?This is a Western developer giving their take on an event that took place in Japanese culture.So I think that there's a lot of conflicting opinions here about this, but I still look at that and think to myself with that big message there, like, yes, Yasuke's in it, but guess what?Yasuke may have been real, he may or may not have been a samurai, but in this game it doesn't really matter because it's a fictional story and it's just a retelling of, it's just Ubisoft's take on the matter."
"But let us know what you think about it, is the frustration, is the, you know, are the opinions surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows, are they warranted?Are they over-exaggerations?Let us know all about it in the comments below, and otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GOT News of the Week."
"Take care, everyone."