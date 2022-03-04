Xiaomi Scooter 4 Pro 2nd Gen (Quick Look) - An Electric Riding Experience

We've checked out Xiaomi's new electric scooter to see if it's up to snuff.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we have something that we feature very rarely on the show as well.It is the brand new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro 2nd Generation."
"And it is, well, one of the more high-end electric scooters that Xiaomi sells.Now obviously I'm going to be the first to admit that this is probably not the best way to present an electric scooter, meaning that it is, you know, clapped together in portable mode the way that it would usually be stored when it's not in use."
"But the fact is that this is just the way the studio is framed and when you have these major like pretty large items, it gets really difficult to basically reorganize when we have something which sticks out of frame.So what we will do is that we will follow up with a full written review where we'll be taking some photos of it in action."
"And maybe if we can, we can also fit some extra b-roll in here if that is what it ends up taking.So the point is that this basically shows how far electric scooters have come in the last couple of years."
"Because a lot of people, particularly those watching like from Scandinavia right now, have noticed that in large cities there was an influx of electric scooters that you could basically rent.And it was a much cheaper and easier way of getting home."
"For instance, if you've been to a bar and you had like four kilometers home at the other end of town, it was very easy.It wasn't as cumbersome as bringing a bike.And if you didn't even own a bike, well, this was a pretty cheap way to get around."
"But the problem basically was that those scooters that they used weren't very good.They were prone to failure.The wheels were too small.They would often bug out and the throttle wouldn't register."
"All of us have these horror stories of what these things basically did.So this basically just dispels all of that through a number of different innovations that Xiaomi has put together that just makes this a freaking beast.So for one, this has inside here a 400 watt motor."
"That is a lot.It has a peak effect of a thousand watts, meaning that it is even so powerful that it can deal with hill inclines of 20 percent, meaning that basically even if a hill becomes very steep, this just powers over it."
"It does 25 kilometers an hour.That is limited, I'm sure, to what is technically legal with these things.But it's fast and it gets to 25 kilometers an hour very fast as well because it is so heavy."
"It is quite heavy.That's still one of the major issues with this.This weighs around 19 kilograms, which is too much for it to become truly portable.So if you can't lock it up somewhere where you feel like it's safe, basically, for instance, in a town or a city, well, then you're pretty much screwed because this is not something that you can carry."
"It's not small enough to be carried into an establishment of some kind with you.It does not become compact enough for you to carry it on your person, say in a backpack or something like that.And it is too heavy to carry over longer distances."
"That's kind of some of the drawbacks of these scooters still.When you need that much battery, it becomes very heavy.But still, if you have a living situation where that is tenable, where that works for you, then you get a lot for your money here."
"Again, 60 kilometers of range.That is just insane to me.Like you could cross a lot of Ceylon, like the current island in Denmark where we're situated right now."
"You can cross a lot of it with 60 kilometers of range, basically.There is also built-in indicator lights on either side of the handlebar right here, which is very nice.There's a really powerful handbrake here alongside this little bell."
"There's built-in brake lights for when it is that you're braking, which is basically a mechanism which you utilize up there from the handle.It has a really nice lock-through system, which basically means that it's very easy.Now it's going to go out of frame, but I just wanted to show you this mechanism right here where it very easily claps into place, and when you want to break it again, break it down, it's very easy to clasp it up, remove this little ballpoint here, and then put it back down."
"You'd be surprised by how many electric scooters have a much more fiddly mechanism of locking sort of the handlebar in place than this, which is nice.It also has a built-in curse system.You might know curse systems from Formula One, so it's not nearly as advanced as that, but basically means that it recaptures spent energy when you're braking."
"That's a nice little feature that means that you'll get some range back, depending on how you drive, of course.And we will be able to deliver a verdict of that in a full written review very soon.Thank you so much for watching."
