Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (Quick Look) - A Pretty, Peachy, Prize

Motorola's new flagship release just does a lot of things right.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Q&A.I should say right off the bat that we are actually handing this particular phone out as a prize in our summer competition, meaning that I'll do my very best in order to erase my fingerprints from the device, from the sides and perhaps even on the screen."
"But I've only just had it out of the box and now we're giving it away.So just so you know, we'll be very, very careful.If you're the person that wins, that are watching this right now, I'm going to handle this with the greatest of respect and care that I possibly can while also talking about what this is."
"For one, this is the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.It is the brand new flagship from Motorola, a company that has consistently gotten both their budget-friendly and their flagships quite right and represents really good value in the Android space today."
"Now first and foremost, they've made a pretty phone this time around.That was not the case with last year's phone where they utilized this weird, we got like a limited edition or something, at least a different colorway than a lot of other reviewers out there that had this weird marble-esque design."
"We all agree that it was kind of hideous.This is just the completely different direction.This is, I think, a faux leather backplate in a kind of a orange-y sunrise kind of color.I think it's really tasteful, and like with a lot of other Motorola phones, this color is actually Pantone validated."
"That means it's a part of their official cataloging of colors, and they are really good at what they do.I can see right here, by the way, it's called Peach Fuzz.That makes a lot of sense, but faux leather is just a material that I think we should utilize on a lot more smartphones than we already are because unlike the metal rails and glass backs of iPhones and Samsungs, it's warm to the touch and soft as well."
"Sure, it'll probably pick up dust and grime as the days, weeks, and months roll on, but it's a lot more comfortable to hold and a lot more comforting to look at, I think, and compared with this glass camera housing here, it makes for a very, very pretty phone and something that quite mildly stands out."
"As with a lot of Motorola things, they've gotten the basics very, very right, so that means that we can just go through it very quickly.4,500 hour milliamp hour battery, 125 watt wire charging, and 50 watt wireless charging.That's very nice."
"The display here is 6.7 inch with a little hole punch out there in the front.It is a P-OLED.P-OLED is basically a kind of a display standard that Motorola has become experts in manufacturing over the past couple of years."
"It's 144 hertz and it's 1220p.That is a resolution that we haven't really heard about before.Maybe it's a 1080p where the wraparound effect here with the bezels create that sort of aspect ratio which requires 1220p."
"At the very least, it stands to be in the middle of a 1080p and 1440p display.That's very nice, and I mean, usually Motorola displays are completely top-notch in spite of resolution regardless of what it is, so this is probably going to be the same.It also, underneath, has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so you basically get all of the stuff that you need both in terms of the amount of RAM, the amount of storage options, and the SoC inside."
"There is also a ton of small Motorola-specific features that they've done really well over the years, so there is edge lighting around there.That's also why the bezels kind of bend over sort of this waterfall crest on the display.That means that they can have lighting effects that basically alert you to notifications in different color schemes depending on what you want."
"There is also these Modo features that basically means that when you do this, the flashlight will activate.There's a whole host of different styles, and it all works very well and consistently.I think also there is this twist to open the camera."
"I think, again, there are a few of these, and they all work well.In terms of cameras right here, you do get a 50-megapixel main camera, then a 64-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom, which is fine.It also has a 122-degree ultrawide, which is nice."
"We've definitely seen wider ultrawides in terms of the actual FOV, and also slimmer than those, so that makes perfect sense.You also get photo processing, natural AI, and Google photo editing with stuff like Magic Eraser and that kind of stuff, also with AI."
"So, again, for just under €1000, which isn't nothing, that is actually quite a lot of features and quite a lot of phone.We're going to have to fully review this in the days and weeks to come, and then, again, we'll be giving this away to a lucky viewer, reader, and we can't wait to get this out to them as soon as possible."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you soon."