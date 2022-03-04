The FTC and Microsoft are back at it again.
"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment and so much more as well."
"Whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you, GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, as always, you can be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so much more."
"But without further ado, today we're discussing Xbox, specifically Xbox Game Pass and the fact that it's had a bit of a price hike recently.Now, obviously, everything is just getting more expensive nowadays, that just seems to be a truth that we're all having to live with, unfortunately, but we've also seen it in games with Xbox Game Pass recently saying that they are going to hike prices up from, I believe, $39 US dollars for Game Pass Ultimate to $19.99."
"Game Pass Console is being removed, which means that console players to get day one releases will have to purchase Game Pass Ultimate.Game Pass Standard is being introduced, but as shown by an FTC statement, which we're going to look at in a moment, apparently this is just a degraded product because the standard subscription does not give you access to day one games, unfortunately."
"The Xbox and FTC have never really been friendly, as you'll probably remember from when Microsoft first intended or showed its intention to buy Activision Blizzard.There was a lot of speculation, let's say, about whether that was going to be a good move for gaming or not."
"Either way, it's happened now, there was an FTC investigation into it, the FTC originally believed and claimed that Microsoft was going to use this big acquisition, one of the biggest in gaming's history, to crank down on its monopoly and try and monopolise a lot of areas within gaming, especially shooters and things like that."
"However, that was then pushed to one side, the acquisition was allowed to go through after multiple regulatory bodies backed down on their investigations, but since then now the FTC is saying that these things that Xbox promised it wouldn't do seems to have gone back on those promises by things like increasing the prices, using a degraded product, which is the official wording, basically it seems to be exercising its marketing power post-merger, using things like the increased price hikes, the amount of people that have been laid off from Xbox following the acquisition and things like that."
"So the FTC, to put it bluntly, is not very happy with Xbox, and fair enough because it does seem like the Xbox Game Pass price hike so far hasn't shown any gems, but obviously with Call of Duty coming later in the year, this is something that we did sort of expect.Are you happy to pay a little bit more for bigger games, let's say, like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft potentially, on Xbox Game Pass, or would you like to see a lower price with less games coming day one and more games that you have to buy at full price?Let me know all that and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye."