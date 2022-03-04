Embrace Your Inner Cartographer - Map Map/Pipapo Games Interview

We chatted with Lukas Hort and Clara Müller of Pipapo Games to talk about Map Map - A Game About Maps.
"Hi, it's Jakob here from Gamereactor. We are at Nordic Game in Malmö, Sweden, and we are looking at a lot of exciting indie games.And right now we are looking at a game called MapMap, a game about maps, and it's from a German studio.And yeah, let's learn a bit about the game."
"So maybe to start with, I will ask you, Lukas, what inspired you to make a game about maps?So we actually brainstormed for quite a long time to find the game we want to do.This is the first game we do as a studio, and we were really intrigued by the games that use maps in a different way, where you don't have all of the information, and we really felt that was quite enjoyable, and we wanted to see how far we can take this concept."
"So we made a game that's completely about you working with a map, finding places in the world, and then trying to pinpoint them as accurately as you can onto the map.Yeah, and in terms of the art, it's definitely a very colorful game.What kind of games or media inspired you in creating this art?Because it's a cozy exploration game, it was very important to set a focus on the wholesome part."
"So we are very inspired with all the stylized wave in the industry at the moment, but especially because our story is about children going on an adventure, the game ALBA was very inspirational for us.Yes, I would say ALBA was for the art very inspirational.I guess there is no combat and that sort of stuff in the game, but what exactly do you do then?So yeah, there is no combat, and there's actually no way to fail in our game."
"There's no part in the game where you can get stuck.In our game you get quests from your crewmates to find certain locations on islands, and you only have a very basic map of this island showing the outline of this island, and then you explore the island, search for this location, and then try to pinpoint it as accurately as you can onto the map."
"It's a bit like a mix of a short hike and Geoguessr.What were some of the main challenges in designing the art for the whole island and also designing the maps themselves?Oh, that's a very good question.The map design actually is done by the game designer because it's a lot of level design aspects, but for the art I think it's all of the shaders to make it vivid and to feel cozy and alive."
"That was a very big challenge for us, yes.So yeah, you have an early demo of the game running on this screen.When do you hope that the final game will be ready for release?Yeah, so currently we've finished our concept phase and our early production phase, so we hope to finish the game by early 2026."
"Okay, thanks for the talk and good luck with the game."