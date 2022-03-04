GRTV News - Halo TV series gets canned by Paramount

But there is hope it will be picked up elsewhere.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we have quite an unusual one for you, or not unusual but quite a surprising one I think for you, because we're talking about a cancellation, not of a game, but of a TV series."
"The Halo series has been on Paramount Plus for a couple of seasons now, it debuted back in 2022, had a new season last year, earlier this year, recently, and both times I've always found that the show has never been particularly bad, I've never thought it's been particularly good, but I would also say that that is a sort of a way that you could treat Halo as a whole, I don't think Halo has been particularly bad or particularly great for a long time, so it doesn't necessarily surprise me that the Halo TV show is the same, but regardless of that being the case, fans were not happy about this show and the way that it was set up and the way that it was telling narrative and the way that it was doing things, and well, long story short, people weren't happy with the show whatsoever, and now it's been canned."
"So that's that, Halo TV show is done, we're not going to be getting any more episodes of this live action series with Pablo Schreiber at the helm, so if you're hoping to see what the future holds for this, well, you better, you might as well stop looking and hoping for now."
"So yes, Halo, Paramount cancels the Halo TV show after two seasons, but some of the producers hope to finish the fight on another streaming service.So the second season of Paramount's Halo series was definitely better than the first, but that doesn't say much, we'll unfortunately not see it a third time's the charm."
"Paramount confirms to Hollywood Reporter that Halo has been cancelled after its two seasons, this doesn't necessarily mean that Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief won't get to finish the fight, however as THR's sources claim that the show's producers hope to continue the story on another TV channel and or streaming service."
"They are also told Paramount has been supportive of this idea, so don't give up hope yet if you wanted more.Would you like to see Halo get a third season on Prime Video, HBO, Netflix or somewhere else?Now even if this is the case, and they do manage to get Halo picked up by a different sort of competing service, I wouldn't expect to see Halo back on your TV screens or back on your streaming service of choice or whatever for a while really, because A, it's going to take a lot of, a lot of sort of hurdles to jump over in regards to the sort of, all the different bits of sort of legal stuff relating to transfer and the IP between things and all that good stuff, and then also then comes the idea of the funding and creating scripts and all this good stuff, so it's going to be a while before Halo does come back, if it does come back, but obviously the question is if, and it's not just that the quality of the show wasn't up there, I think, I think it really hurt Halo that after Season 2 of the show finished, Fallout debuted and Fallout blew everyone away, so I think that really hurt it and I think that people are going to expect something of Fallout quality from their adaptations going in the future, and I don't think Halo is necessarily going to be able to give that, or at least this version of Halo isn't going to be able to give that, and then if it does get greenlit to come back, and it does come back and let's say it's the same quality, fans are probably going to slam it again, so is it actually a worthwhile investment for streaming services and production companies and stuff, you know, a lot of red tape basically to get around with this show if it ever does come back, I wouldn't be surprised if it's canned permanently, and that the best chance we have of seeing a Halo adaptation in the future is a new adaptation from a different sort of producer, different showrunners, maybe a movie, something like that, I'm not too sure, but either way, yeah, let's know what you think about it, do you think it was, do you think it's a good thing that Halo was canned, are you disappointed, are you sad, I, again, as I said at the start of this, I was never particularly blown away by Halo, but I wasn't necessarily disappointed with it at the same time, you know, I think that to be disappointed with the Halo TV series, you have to be disappointed with what it could be offering in comparison to the other Halo projects, and to me, Halo hasn't been particularly great since Halo Reach, which was back in 2011 or something, so for me to go and tell you that I think the Halo TV series is disappointing would imply that I think Halo 4, Halo 5, Halo Infinite, all these other Halo games have actually done something really impressive, which I don't think they really have, so yeah, let's know what you think about it, let us know, would you want Halo to come back somewhere else, or are you happy for it to be completely done and away from TV screens? Either way, let us know what you think about it in the comments below, and I'll be back on Monday now for the next GeoTV News, so stay tuned for that. Take care, everyone."