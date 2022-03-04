Lovecraft + Papers Please? - Eldritch Empathy Interview

We caught up with Luzia Hüttenmoser and Anna-Lena Pontet of Lual Games at the Nordic Game Festival.
"Hi, it's Jacob here from Gamereactor. We are at Nordic Game and we are talking to a lot of indie developers, mainly from the Nordic countries, but some of them have also been travelling a bit longer, but not that long, because this studio, LuaL Games, is from Switzerland and they have a very special Lovecraftian game, so could one of you maybe introduce the concept behind the game Eldritch Empathy?Yeah, of course. Eldritch Empathy is a Lovecraftian roguelite with combat inspired by Papers, Please, so it's not your usual roguelite combat, like reflex-based, but it is time-based, so there is still a lot of pressure on you to kind of figure out everything."
"Yeah, this selection of Lovecraftian theme, where did that come from?I am a big fan of Lovecraft. It's always the only book that I take with me when I travel.It's true.Yeah, it is true. And we've been wanting to make a Lovecraft game for a while, so yeah."
"Yeah, and using Papers, Please for this kind of genre, how does that work in terms of the gameplay?Can you come with some examples maybe?We wanted to try to have a roguelite that doesn't have your typical reflex-based combat, but also we didn't want it to be like a deck builder, so we just tried to think of things that would make sense with discovering a language, which is something that you do in the game through the combat, and something that can be researchy, so like Papers, Please with all of the notes and keeping on top of the rules and everything just seemed to make sense for us for all of these things."
"Yeah, and of course Lovecraft, the aesthetics of Lovecraft is very grand and scary, and your game, correct me if I'm wrong, is more like pixelated or cartoony, so how do you get that kind of aspect into this more cartoony art?I think it's not that much of a horror game."
"Our company, what we love to do is make cute games that have a horror twist, so it might look cute from the beginning, but the monsters do tend to look a bit more out there.And they're also all in 3D, so everything is 2D, but the monsters are going to be 3D, so there's this otherworldly essence to them as well."
"Yeah, and of course your game, at the time of recording, hasn't been announced yet, but when this goes live, do you have a time frame in terms of when it's going to release and on which platforms?We're hoping to release it in Q2 of 2026, around there, and it's going to definitely be released on the PC, but we're also going to have controller support for the Steam Deck as well."
"We hope to release on Switch as well at some point, and we are thinking about maybe making a tablet version as well, because the mechanics and the gameplay would really work on there as well.Yeah, and a final question."
"So far in the development, what has been the biggest challenge for you?That's a good question.Apart from finding money.I think one of the challenges is definitely to make it, because Papers, Please isn't a very exciting gameplay in that sense, like the bare essence of it, so trying to figure out how to make this work in a more roguelite system where you do it again and again is definitely something mechanically I think that is a challenge, but I think we're figuring it out."
"Well, thanks for the talk and good luck with the development.Thank you as well.Thank you."