GRTV News - Nintendo announces official charging cradle for Joy-Con and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers to be launched in October

Is this peripheral too little too late?
"Nintendo has officially announced a charging cradle for Joycons and Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers that's going to launch later this year, so Nintendo has sort of got a bit of a quieter year for 2024, we all thought this was going to be the Switch 2 or the Super Nintendo Switch year, but it turns out that's going to be the next year, so in the meantime what do we have? Well we've got some exciting releases, there was a lot of remakes earlier in the year, we know we're getting some more releases next year, but on the hardware department we've also now got a charging cradle for Nintendo Joycon controllers, and you might be thinking, well my Joycons charge whenever my Switch is on charge, right? Well, that's true, but that means that the unit can only really charge two at a time, and it also can sometimes be a bit unreliable, at least in my findings I've found that sometimes you'll charge your Switch and then you take your Joycons off and then it doesn't really last as long as you thought it would, but in any case, now that problem is going to be solved, specifically it's going to be solved on the 17th of October, it's weird that we're getting a launch like this so close to the end of the product's life cycle, but at the same time it's probably going to be quite good for those people who have multiple Joycons on the go, or the NES controllers that want to just charge them without really having to worry about charging their Switch at the same time, or vice versa, and so it's going to be quite interesting really to see that come out, I think it's something that Nintendo should have done a long, long time ago considering the Switch is in its seventh year now, but at the same time it's quite cool to see it come out nonetheless, and I think that given time maybe we'll see something come out like this for the Switch 2, maybe it'll be a launch feature with the Switch 2, I think potentially, if we want to go full speculation mode for the last bit of this GRTB news, I think that looking forward towards whether Switch 2 is going to come out, this points to potentially it having backwards compatibility with Joycon controllers, because, well, one, we're all expecting it to be something like the Switch, there's no real reason why Nintendo would shoot itself in the foot by giving up on this winning formula, two, the fact that we're getting this peripheral this late into the life cycle, which seems like quite a vital peripheral as well for people who want to charge their Joycons, means that, at least in speculation, it points towards Nintendo's upcoming console using Joycons, even if it's not necessarily the primary controller that should be used, I think maybe the Wii U and how Wii controllers were used with that, but it was mostly sort of the tablet controller that you were expected to use."