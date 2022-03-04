GRTV News - The Russo Brothers in discussion to direct the next two Avengers films

Marvel Studios and Disney could be using the two blockbusters as a directorial reunion.
"Today we have quite a, well actually I'm not going to say it's surprising because it doesn't actually surprise me that this has ultimately come to be the case."
"But it is interesting all the same.It's about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.It's about the Avengers films.They have been much maligned films, like some of the other upcoming Marvel films as well actually."
"Fantastic Four has had its growing pains, Blade is still all over the place, I don't think anyone knows what the actual plan is with that film at this point because of the constant changes in directors and producers and writers.I don't know whether we're going to see that film in this current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all at this point."
"But those films have had their issues and so has the upcoming Avengers films.Now granted some of these issues aren't down to Marvel, some of them are in regards to losing directors, they've lined people up and then those people have dropped out, scheduling changes perhaps due to the constant Hollywood strikes."
"Even things like Jonathan Majors and the domestic abuse trial that he went through, meaning they had to sort of pivot away from his character of Kang the Conqueror.Loads of different things have happened to make the upcoming Avengers films an absolute nightmare really to arrange."
"But it looks like we finally have some headway as to who's going to be headlining and leading up these films.So let's dive on in.Yes, the Russo brothers are reportedly in contract negotiations to direct Avengers 5 and 6."
"However, the negotiations are still at an early stage.On the list of the highest grossing movies ever, the films in the number two and number six spots have two things in common, they are both Avengers movies.And as they are both directed by the two brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, therefore it makes a lot of sense that the MCU decided to Disney after a few years of mixed success is now trying to bring the brothers back into the fold."
"And over at the Hollywood Reporter, they can now report that this is precisely what is in the works.According to the Hollywood Reporter's sources, the Russo brothers are in early negotiations to return to Marvel Studios to direct not just one, but the next two Avengers movies."
"A high would end a month-long search by the studio for filmmakers to direct the fifth and sixth Avengers movies.Several names have been in contention during this period, including Deadpool and Wolverine director Sean Levy, who was reportedly offered the job at one point."
"Avengers 5 is set to be released in 2026 with its sequel following the year after.It will be interesting to see if the Russo brothers will be at the helm.So, yes, we don't actually know whether this is going to be the case yet.I would assume that this is probably going to happen at this point because the Russo brothers are an interesting one, because I think everyone knows that the next two Avengers films are going to be big sort of box office moments."
"Marvel is still it's not as popular as it once was during the Infinity Saga, but Marvel is still it's still one of the biggest sort of blockbuster draws.Right.And people still go to cinemas to watch these movies and they still make a lot of money, even if they're not like surefire billion dollar earners."
"The Avengers movies are the pinnacle of those.Right.And people want to see these big culminating films.And the Russo brothers are in a very, very rarefied air as directors that have been there and done that."
"There are only a few directors out there that have ever directed an Avengers movie.One of them's being Josh Whedon, who is probably never going to direct a Marvel film again following the the various rumors and allegations and stuff that happened in regards to Avengers Age of Ultron."
"I can't remember the actual subtitle for the film, the second Avengers movie.But the Russo brothers, they've had a lot of experience working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not just on Avengers movies, either.They've done other sort of standalone, not standalone, but other Marvel movies as well."
"And, you know, Marvel is in this weird place right now where ever since the Infinity Saga ended, it hasn't really been that level of quality behind a lot of the Marvel films.So maybe they look and go, all right, that worked really well.Let's go back to what made that really well, made that really good, and we'll see if we can replicate it in the future as well."
"So the Russo brothers, it wouldn't surprise me if they if Marvel and Disney are like just basically printing money to give it to the Russo brothers to get them to come back at this point, because there needs to be a change if the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to continue and get back to where it's, you know, its former ceiling once was."
"But as we once as we know, as we get this information confirmed, which I would assume relatively soon, the Avengers films or the first one is set to come out in 2026, which is, you know, it's a while away, but Avengers movies, they have a lot of visual effects and there's a lot of moving parts, meaning the production will be starting, you would assume sometime in early 2025 or mid 2025 to make sure that it's ready for that release date."
"But until then, I'll be sure to keep you posted, updated, and otherwise, stay tuned for tomorrow's GRTV News, which will be my last one of the week.Take care, everyone."