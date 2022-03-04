EA Sports FC 25 - First Video Preview

We tell you all about the upcoming sports game and how it is differing and changing from last year's instalment.
"The FIFA series made the move last year to become EA Sports FC after the developers and the football organisation went their separate ways.But EA Sports FC 24 wasn't quite the revolution that many gamers had hoped for."
"The feeling has been that not much has happened in the last few years, and that the series is mostly stuck in the same place.This is something that EA now wants to change.At the FC 25 Producers Showcase in Vancouver we heard a lot about what this year's title will be about, and the hopes are that two main developments will kickstart the series for real."
"Rush and FC IQ.According to producer Sam Rivera, EA wanted to introduce a new social experience in EA Sports FC 25, something that made games like Fortnite so popular.In the past there hasn't really been anything like that to be found, except in clubs where it's 11v11."
"The result is Rush.It is 4v4 with a computer controlled goalkeeper, and will be available in all game modes.Online there will always be 4 real players, whether you play with your friends or end up with a random group, and it is also possible to play by yourself alone."
"They call this the most exciting and engaging social experience that we have ever created, but this sounds a lot like VOLTA.EA has chosen to completely remove VOLTA this year, but this is not a replacement, but a completely new experience."
"Of course with a new game mode comes special features.Rush offers blue cards instead of red, and a sprint to be first to the ball on kickoff.If you play badly enough to get a blue card, you will be sent off for one minute.You will then have to kindly stand on the sidelines until that minute is up."
"Should you also incur a penalty, it is similar to a hockey penalty.It's 1v1 against the goalkeeper, but all of the players start further back, and can start running when the penalty taker does.There are also offsides, but instead of applying from the centre line, these now apply from the final third."
"On the kickoff, everything starts from this offside line and the ball is rolled in from the touchline, and it's important to communicate who is sprinting to the ball and who is staying and defending.Matches are 7 minutes long, with time stopping each time the ball is not in play."
"We got to play two matches and the feeling is that it's definitely an improvement from VOLTA and it's something that the series has really been missing.The other word EA really wants to hammer into players is FCIQ.After introducing Hypermotion V in FIFA 22 to improve the realism and movement of players and playstyles last year to make players feel special with specific traits and personalities, this year the focus is on tactics."
"It's supposed to be the most significant change to tactics in over a decade.Part of this is the player roles.This will guide how each player thinks and behaves on the pitch, resulting in more genuine tactical intelligence and movement without the ball."
"There are 50 roles and each player has one.And to assign roles to players, EA created an AI model that has analysed real data from sports analytics company Opta from recent seasons.Some positions share player roles, such as central midfielders and attacking midfielders, who both have Playmaker."
"However, these will work completely differently when the player does not have the ball.All of this sounds great of course, but it wouldn't matter if the different game modes weren't improved.Take career mode for example, one of those classic game modes in sports games."
"For a long time it's hardly been updated at all, something that finally seems to be changing.The biggest update in years as they call it.The first thing that was brought up was that there will now be something called live start points."
"So this means you can go into career mode at any point during the year and jump straight into how the standings are in the league at that moment.For example, you can take over a top club in the hectic final weeks of the season, or play as a striker just back from injury and save your team from relegation."
"The second part of the live updated seasons is something called snapshots.These are scenarios that take place during the season and will be added throughout the year.It could be that the team has sacked its coach and you are now trying to keep the ship afloat."
"Examples from last season could have been Jadon Sancho going back to Dortmund, so you could have played as him for the rest of the season and tried to win the Champions League.If you want to play the classic game mode, there are new things there too, and one of the biggest is that you can now play with female teams and players."
"Last year they were added to Ultimate Team, and now to career mode.So far there are only 5 leagues, something that will hopefully be expanded next year.But if you want to pretend to be Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall, you can.Over in the Cashcow Ultimate Team there are changes, but perhaps not as many as we would have liked to see."
"Most of the game modes are largely unchanged, with the major difference being that you now unlock prizes for both Ultimate Team and Clubs, as you progress past the various milestones throughout the seasons.Rush is available here as a game mode, but without a specific ranking system."
"You'll be able to select a player to have in your set of player cards and play with others doing the same.Some events may have restrictions, like only having players from La Liga.Following feedback there will now be storage for up to 100 duplicates that you get from your purchased card packs, and the evolution system will be expanded."
"In the last major game mode, Clubs, probably the biggest news is that relegation is back.Lose enough games and you'll be forced to play a relegation match against another team.Win and stay up, lose and go down.A new social hub called the Clubhouse has been added and the club owner can decorate the stadium, changing room and more."
"In addition there is a facilities budget that provides various bonuses.Do you think your team is too weak?Spend all your money on a gym that will give you a big boost in strength.All teams start with the same budget, but successful clubs naturally earn more."
"When it comes to the graphics, there will be a new weather system when playing offline with different wind speeds and weather conditions.This affects how the ball flies, how air blows and that a player can slip if it's wet.The latter is something that fans in the improved stadiums will certainly enjoy, as they'll react dynamically to what's happening on the pitch and, if you're lucky, you might see some of the added mascots."
"And this will all be done in 4K at 60fps.If it lives up to this we will be able to see on September 27th when EA Sports FC 25 is released.Early access will be a week earlier for players who purchased any of the versions that include this."