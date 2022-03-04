GRTV News - Resident Evil 7 sells poorly on mobile

Should AAA games be coming to mobile?
"But without further ado today, we're hopping into a mobile gaming story.I know that mobile isn't the biggest sort of, well, it's the biggest market out there, but at the same time, most people who are sort of interested in games journalism, I find, aren't the same people who really, really go for mobile games.It's often your mums and your dads who like to flick through Candy Crush on their phone, sort of thing."
"And that seems to prove itself once again, as Resident Evil 7 has sold poorly on the iPhone and the iPad.It launched for Apple devices quite recently, but it's only available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro, which means that obviously not everyone's going to have it, as some people are going to be rocking older machines.And obviously a lot of people are rocking Androids. I'm rocking a Google phone, for example."
"But yeah, it's one of the most successful Resident Evils in recent memory, and yet at the same time, it's also not managed to sort of generate the same hype on mobile as it is for consoles and PC.As we see in the report here, which comes from mobilegamer.biz, the game is being played by barely 2,000 people, and it's made around $28,140, which is not a lot of money at all in the wider gaming space, especially considering how much Resident Evil 7 has sold before in the past.There are plans to bring more games to mobile as Apple increases the technology. Things like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin's Creed Mirage can apparently be handled on the new iPhones, and so we're going to see what appears to be more of an effort into AAA gaming coming over to mobile."
"However, with sales figures like these, you might want to put the brakes on a bit there, because it seems like people just aren't that interested.I do think there is a divide between your average mobile gamer and your average console gamer, as the average mobile gamer is probably going to be less interested in things like graphics, storytelling, and stuff like that.And they're more looking towards something that will just, you know, allow them to relax a bit after a long day's work from the comfort of their device, meaning they don't have to flick on a console or build a PC or anything like that."
"But, on the other hand, you've got the gamers who really love gaming as a hobby and see themselves as gamers, because I would argue a lot of people who are purely mobile gamers, you know, they might not even really see themselves as gamers.They just enjoy playing little things on their phone.But that's just my takes at the end of the day. I've got no research backing that."
