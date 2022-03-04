Star Wars Outlaws - Massive Video Preview Day 2

We're back with more of our coverage from our trip to see a great deal of Star Wars Outlaws
"It's now day 2 at Massive Entertainment, in general, the atmosphere today is a bit more relaxed, everyone knows each other and today the presentations are going to get into the granular details of what Massive wants to be the most cinematic game ever made."
"Let's start with the technology that allows the art, cinematics and animation teams to bring their vision to life. Star Wars Outlaws uses the snowdrop engine and in fact Massive is favoured by the fact that the snowdrop team is also in the building which naturally makes it easier to collaborate."
"When you have a vision to make the most cinematic game ever, it stands to reason that it has to look like the films it's wedged in between. Star Wars Outlaws takes place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so the look of the original trilogy was obviously a big inspiration. But in fact, the primary reference point was apparently Rogue One because it captures the look of the original films as we remember them, not as they were, as Cinematic Director Bogdan Draki puts it."
"To achieve this particular look, it was necessary to develop a lot of add-ons for Snowdrop, using anamorphic lenses which give the game the traditional Star Wars look. Holograms and deformable terrain are also present around the map, giving a more realistic and cinematic feel as you play. Nicks can roll in the sand and make dips and Kay's footprints are clearly visible no matter what terrain you're walking on. It's compelling technology that helps to make the world more physically grounded as the context sensitive animations emphasise when Kay wipes sweat from her brow on Tatooine or scowls as she walks the icy streets of Kijimi."
"There's much more than that too, and it all looked very convincing. The game simply captures the worn, patinated and slightly dilapidated style that we've always found very appealing in George Lucas' universe.The fact that the almost finished product is so visually compelling is of course due not only to the technology behind it, but also to the work put in by the art, cinematic and animation teams. For Massive, it appears the opportunity to create a host of new Star Wars characters is clearly a dream come true. Kay's little friend, Nicks in particular, seems to hold a special place in their hearts."
"When designing these new characters, while paying homage to existing Star Wars lore, it turns out Lucasfilm has an incredibly useful database of character models and sound files, and what's more they shared floor plans of Mos Eisley's Cantina and Jabba's throne room with Massive so that these iconic locations could be properly presented."
"Each design's new and old follow the 80-20 rule, where something will be 80% familiar and 20% exotic or alien.Few things scream cinematic more than cutscenes, and more than 1,000 storyboards were brought to life over 88 days of motion capture with 75 actors and 4 camera operators on set to make it as cinematic as possible, and the animation team reports that no less than 8 Ubisoft studios worked on the game's animations, including the fully hand-animated Nicks."
"In the cutscenes we are presented with, there is no doubt that it is solid work, which with the foundation from the tech and art teams looks very good. Of course, it's hard to judge the overall picture from a handful of isolated scenes, but the editing, animation and voice acting are definitely well done."
"Whether Star Wars Outlaws is the most cinematic game or not, the technological foundation of the game, its art direction, animation work and the direction of the cutscenes seem to be some of its strongest cards. In our two days at Massive, we've learnt a lot about the studio's vision for their take on the Star Wars universe, and it's a vision we're willing to buy into. Now the question is whether they can execute it. We'll find out on August 30th when Star Wars Outlaws is released."