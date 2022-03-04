GRTV News - Is Gears of War: E-Day coming to PlayStation?

A job listing seems to suggest that this will be the case.
today we have quite an unusual one for you, because we're talking about an Xbox game, but a coming Xbox game, and an Xbox game that might, a very big Xbox game might you, an Xbox game that might eventually make its debut on PlayStation consoles, potentially even launch, so a little bit of a weird thing happening here, so let's dive on in and take a look at exactly what this is referring to.
"Job posting hints at potential PlayStation release for Gears of War E-Day, could the game be launching on PlayStation day and date? So when Gears of War E-Day was announced in June, many speculated whether the game would be exclusive to Xbox and PC, or if it would be released on PlayStation.A month later, a job posting now hints at a potential release on Sony's platform."
"According to Insider Gaming, the coalition is seeking an online client engineer to work on Gears of War E-Day. According to the job announcement, this role will help develop the multiplayer and online experience of the game, including in-game economies and commerce, session management, player statistics, user-generated content, and matchmaking."
"This indicates a strong focus on the game's online aspects. Not a huge surprise, and generally speaking, quite boring stuff, right? A lot of this sort of game data stuff, but it gets more exciting.Among the preferred qualifications, experience with online platforms such as Xbox Live, Steam, and interestingly, PlayStation Network is mentioned. Although experience with PSN does not necessarily mean that the game will be released on PlayStation, it is noteworthy that it is specifically mentioned. The game is already confirmed for Xbox and Steam, so the inclusion of PSN in the job posting naturally sparks speculation about a broader release."
So yes, I wouldn't be surprised whatsoever if this is the case. I don't think we'll see Xbox potentially exit the console markets anytime soon. They have already said that they're working on a next generation system and stuff like that, but I think Xbox are very aware at this point that they are never going to hold the same market share in the console sector as PlayStation and Nintendo. They lost that battle when they muffed up the Xbox One, and they haven't managed to claw back any ground since with the Xbox Series console. So I think they're well aware that realistically, Xbox is done as a competing console manufacturer. They're never going to sell as many systems as PlayStation and Nintendo, but they can win on different battlefronts. They can win by bringing their games to PC. They can win by having a cross-platform design that allows them to release their games on PlayStation, meaning that these PlayStation players can also bask in the brilliance of Xbox games. We've seen that already with a few different titles, granted sort of smaller ones or ones that you think sort of benefit from having that sort of cross-platform design, like Sea of Thieves, like High Fight Rush, but Gears of War has always been an Xbox franchise and if it does ultimately come to PlayStation, it would mark a very big change and it'd probably signify the fact that, well, maybe even by the time this game comes out, we'll see some other big major Xbox franchises on PlayStation. Will Halo be there? You know, maybe. So lots of different things like that. I think this is though a good example and a good sort of staging point as to what the future is going to hold for Xbox. I don't think Xbox is anymore looking to win an exclusivity war. I don't think they can win an exclusivity war, but what they can do is they can offer up their games on multiple different platforms and hopefully sell lots of copies there.