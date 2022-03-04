Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 (Quick Look) - Powerfully Portable

This attachable keyboard device is designed to be slim, portable, and light, all while being made with 33% recycled plastic.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time it's about tablets in general, and particularly about iPads since that seems to be still the go-to tablet for a lot of different people."
"I have the brand new 13-inch iPad Pro right here.I use it every single day for media consumption when there is sort of busy bees around the television at sort of a central entertainment space, but I also use it for quite a lot of work stuff since it's a very easy way for me to extend the amount of screen real estate I have available to me and I really need as much as I can possibly get."
"So which ways can I turn my iPad more so into a computer?Well a lot of you would probably say the Magic Keyboard that Apple sells because for one, the Magic Keyboard also works like a cover.It protects the screen when it's not in use."
"For one, it also offers a trackpad, which a lot of people want because the iPad through iPadOS now natively supports something akin to a regular trackpad with a mouse support.Well what if you don't need any of that?What if you just want a keyboard?It might be that you want to use touch for inputs as well as a keyboard, that might be one thing, or it just might be that you don't want to pay the really high upfront cost for a Magic Keyboard."
"Well Logitech has you because they have made a follow-up to their, basically their tablet keyboard which is called the Keys2Go.Now I should state right off the bat that Logitech already built a kind of direct competitor to the Magic Keyboard which also works like a cover, which is essentially the same basic thing, but that's also way more expensive than this and you could argue that this is a much more lightweight option for those who are really pinching every gram in their backpack when they're out and about."
"So what is this Keys2Go 2 really about?Well for one, as I said, it's lightweight.It is like holding nothing in your hand and I'm pretty sure you've seen the other thing is that this protects itself when it's not in use."
"There is this built-in keyboard cover right here which just snaps shut when you're not using it so it prevents dust and grime from getting down into the keys themselves and ruining it over time.That is not a threat right here and it's fairly well built."
"I mean Logitech builds these sort of things and they've built them really well and they've built them for many years so you can probably expect pretty broad functionality and you could also probably expect it to last quite a long time.Now on the subject of lasting a long time, Logitech says that this keyboard, which obviously is a Bluetooth keyboard, will work for three years on a single charge which is very, very nice I should say."
"But the other thing obviously is that these kind of membrane keys will obviously be soft for a lot of people but this is also a space where Logitech just has a lot of experience and I find that they feel really well under your fingers both in terms of tactility and in terms of input."
"It works really well.There is a problem I should say.So let's say that I want to slim down my everyday carry so I have my tablet with me which I have a dbrand skin on so I don't need a cover per se and I have my keyboard."
"Well I get to the coffee shop, I want to do some quick writing, send off some emails.So what do I need?Well I put my tablet down and then I basically fold out my keyboard.Here I am."
"So you might be thinking, well the tablet obviously needs to be propped up in such a way that it's kind of a stand in as a tablet or a laptop, sorry.But no, the Keys2Go does not offer that functionality.There is no way for it to double as a stand and it's such a huge missed opportunity man because now I would need a heavier cover for my iPad with a built-in kickstand for me to be able to do that which means that it adds weight which means that it probably gets to a point where it almost weighs the same as just purchasing Logitech's own cover which also offers a trackpad and a keyboard and protection built into one."
"So as a tablet keyboard, it's a pretty weird product I would say.They don't specifically market it as such.It's called the Keys2Go meaning that you could use it for all sorts of things.You could use this for your phone essentially if that's what you wanted."
"It seems weird to me that in this, I'm not an expert in these kinds of things but imagine that I could hold it in this angle and I could fold out a little holder here meaning that I could place it like this or just something along the lines that means that in this package I would have all that I would need but I don't unless I want to type like this which is fine here on this little studio desk here but imagine out in the real world."
"You're not going to do this.So I'm going to review this and see if I can find some redeeming qualities.I probably can.It's Logitech but so far a bit skeptic."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."