GRTV News - GTA+ subscription service could be preparing to come to Nintendo Switch

Would you pay for GTA+ on Nintendo Switch?
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV After News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology and entertainment and so much more and whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you covered on GRTV News and on the wider Gamereactor Network, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, whether that be movie reviews, game reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and so, so, so much more but without further ado, today we're talking about a bit of an interesting story and we're talking about Rockstar's GTA Plus subscription service, possibly coming to the Nintendo Switch."
"Now, we all know subscription services are sort of the new domineering thing in game now, so you've got Game Pass, you've got PlayStation Plus, you've got EA Play, you've got UbiPlay which is the Ubisoft one, I'm pretty sure that's what it's called, they always change these things, it might be Ubisoft Plus and you've got things like GTA Plus as well."
"GTA Plus is probably the weirdest one considering Rockstar, they don't have that many games, even with stuff like EA Play which is included in Game Pass so that kind of makes it pretty useless anyway, you've got a lot of games to pick from but in any case, it seems like they're going for it and they're pushing it onto Switch which is even funnier because Grand Theft Auto 5 is not on Switch and GTA Plus gives you bonuses to Grand Theft Auto 5 but there are some Rockstar games on Nintendo Switch, we saw Red Dead Redemption, the original, come to Switch last year, the GTA Remastered Trilogy which is Vice City, San Andreas and is it GTA 3, GTA Vice City and San Andreas, are those the games? Yeah, I'm going to say those are the games, I don't know, it wasn't well received but in any case, we hear from TES2 who often reports on Rockstar stuff especially that the subscription service could be coming to Nintendo Switch which is pretty interesting because it's not the most expensive one out there, it's £6.99, €7.99 at the current time of writing which in some places, it's about 2 cups of coffee, 2 meal deals I guess if you're a big Tesco head but that price I don't think is reflected that well in what you get from GTA Plus. I think if you're a GTA 5 player, like die hard GTA 5 player and you want to get the stuff that comes with GTA Plus, maybe it's worth it and you can also try the other games out as well. However, the problem is that Switch players don't get those GTA 5 things which is sort of the main USP for this. Now, this could be potentially just sort of a starting idea for the Switch and maybe that we're going to see with the Switch 2 coming out next year, we'll see more sort of Rockstar games ported over to Nintendo platforms but do you think you'll be paying for GTA Plus and Nintendo Switch? Do you think it's going to be worth it on Nintendo Switch?Do you think they should add more games? If so, what should they add? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GTA TV news. Bye bye!"