Sonos Ace (Quick Look) - Masterfully Tuned

These headphones are designed to deliver maximum audible clarity with loseless streaming, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and ANC support.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.It took years, it took speculation and rumors and a lot of smoke, but finally we're here.Sonos has launched their brand new headset, they are finally taking up the mantle and taking on the competition on the headset market through the Sonos Ace."
"Now a lot of people have been very surprised about the Sonos Ace because if there's one particular thing that it doesn't do, that's the one thing that everyone suspected that it would and by that I of course mean that everyone suspected that it would support Wi-Fi and that you could sit with your Sonos Arc soundbar and then through Wi-Fi completely and utterly and immediately tap into the Wi-Fi network that the other Sonos products are using and then beam the sound through there."
"So imagine that it's just about putting on your headset and it just immediately transferred your Dolby Atmos enabled spatial sound from your Arc to those headphones immediately.Well the Sonos Ace does not do that and that means that a lot of traditional tech media have become really sort of, it's become almost a trend to hate on it to say well we expected it to do this and it didn't."
"Well I'm here to tell you that while it doesn't do that particular thing and that means that I'm a little bit disappointed in that particular aspect, this is a fantastic headset and to me it goes right up there alongside Apple's AirPods Max and probably Bose's QuietComfort headsets and the Sony WH-1000XM5 or maybe soon 6, it is that good."
"Now first and foremost it's beautiful.It comes in black and this white, so the very traditional Sonos and it is incredibly comfortable.The amount of padding here on the top and the bottom of the brace works really well.You can extend it quite the long way meaning that regardless of the size of your actual head or the form of it, you should have a pretty comfortable fit overall."
"It uses tactile physical buttons for volume control, answering and putting up calls, going from transparency mode to ANC and turning it on or off.It works incredibly well and it's so nice to have tactile buttons like this because it just means that by feel you very quickly learn how to do all these things and touch just never became quite natural for me, particularly on something like the Bang & Olufsen H9i's."
"It didn't become natural to twirl your finger at the side of the cup in order to turn volume up and down.No, this is just a regular switch up or down, works absolutely flawlessly every single time.Now it has a near perfect fit for me."
"It doesn't disappear on my head like the AirPods Max.This is very much like the Bose's in that particular way but it's lightweight, it fits really well and I think comfort even over long stretches.I wore it for like six hours the other day and it was very nice."
"Inside here we find 40mm dynamic drivers.It supports Bluetooth 5.4 meaning that you're going to get the latest and greatest in terms of the amount of range, the stability of the connection, all of that stuff.It also means that it supports a pretty long list of greater codecs."
"So that's aptX lossless, LC3, AAC and SBC, all good stuff that some audiophiles are probably going to like.Now this is meant for the masses in that particular way but I think it works really well and all of these codec supports are good news even for those people."
"Now there are eight microphones in this.That means that you're going to get pretty crisp calls.I have no complaints basically.It also means that you're going to have fucking awesome ANC and it is really awesome."
"Both that and transparency mode, it's pretty much only beaten in my mind by the Airpods Max and that is really high praise by the way because this will appear to everyone while the Airpods Max will appeal to Apple users in general.And it also supports something like Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio which is great."
"Obviously it would have been awesome if it then could just Wi-Fi based beam the sound from a soundbar in but it can't do that.With all of this turned on, it runs for 30 hours on a single charge.That's okay."
"It's not industry leading but this is with the ANC on so I think that's pretty neat as well and I just only have good things to say about it.Even this carry case might be wide but it's very slim meaning that if I have it in my backpack it doesn't really, the thickness would probably be the problem for everyday carry folks."
"Particularly those that carry briefcase style bags to and from work for instance, having something that is this thin in profile is actually very neat.So we'll be fully reviewing the Ace very soon and I'm already quite excited to do that.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."