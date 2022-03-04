GRTV News - Here are the EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition cover stars

Football's present meets football's past.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we have an interesting one for you especially if you've been following all the sort of footballing events that have been taking place across Europe and actually North America as well, well I guess the Americas as a whole over the past few weeks. Basically, we're gearing up now for the launch of EA Sports FC25, it's going to be sort of September time as per usual but the reason why we're talking about it is because the full unveiling of the game is going to be set for this Wednesday so tomorrow, July 17th, but with that full unveiling in line we now also have had a look at the Ultimate Edition cover and that means we know many of the cover stars and well let's just say they're not particularly surprising so let's dive on in. EA Sports FC25 unveils cover featuring football history, five European legends of the game pose proudly with a host of trophies. Now, if you've been following football this past season you probably have a guess as to who's going to be front and centre, it's your boy Jude Bellingham of course, but anyway here we go, so now that the European Football Championship and Copa America tournaments have come to an end we can confirm that there will be no new content for the current EA Sports FC24, this also means that the promotion for the next annual release EA Sports FC25 has begun."
"The game's official X account wanted to kick off the game's pre-launch campaign in style by showing the official Ultimate Edition cover which features five stars in a very different attitude to what we were used to in previous titles during the FIFA era. In the image which you can see in high resolution below we can see Gianluigi Buffon from Italy, Ezzanid and Zidane from France, Ertina from Spain and also David Beckham and Jude Bellingham from England. Past, present and future football elegantly gathered in a room full of trophies both individual and from national and international competitions. Electronic Arts has also announced that formal unveiling of the game will take place on Wednesday July 17th, so look out for the reveal of EA Sports FC25 in the coming days which is scheduled for release on September 27th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One."
"It should be said as well that usually they do like an early access thing so that's probably like the global release day but it'll probably be available for people to play from like September 22nd. But anyway yeah here's the cover art Gianluigi, Bob Marti, Bellingham, Ezzanid and Zidane and then Becks of course here and then you can see the various different trophies as well."
"We've got Premier League, Champions League, FA Cups, the Club World Cup one I think when we get to sort of regional trophies I start to struggle a bit more here when they're outside of the UK but there's the Ballon d'Or I guess and yeah various other trophies. I can't name any of the regional ones so we'll skip going any further there. But yes I know that the EA Sports FC games or you know football games as a whole are kind of, you take it or leave it I think."
"I think there's a lot of people couldn't care less about the series and the annual football releases but at the same time especially I would say in the UK and probably Spain as well they are some of the biggest games of the year. They always sell millions of copies and they're always at the top of the weekly charts so you know this is a big game and it's going to be a huge game when it launches in September 2024. But again we'll know more about it soon so expect probably another GRTV News video later this week when we sort of delve into some of the details and what makes this game, this year's game, I want to say different but marginally different from the current version which is now not receiving any further updates. But yeah this is it all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so stay tuned for that."
"Take care everyone."