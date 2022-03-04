Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 (Quick Look) - Unprecedented Speed Where Every Pixel Counts

This monitor brings a 34-inch WQHD panel that exists in a 21:9 aspect ratio and operates at either 165 or 180Hz.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Beside me here, and we're going to get the name out of the way real quick, is the Lenovo Y34WZ-30."
"It's a miracle that I was able to remember that. I just read it on my phone, but you gotta admit that these names are just running rampant at this point, because how is a consumer able to recognize that or recommend it to a friend? Well, back home, I have the Y34WZ-30. No, it doesn't work like that, and Lenovo and other manufacturers should basically maybe even take a lesson from either Apple or someone like Razer that just calls it a thing, and then that's the, oh that's the DeathAdder."
"All right, I mean they're stupid names, but at least, at the very least, it's a name and not like a code designation. No, but don't be fooled though, because even though that the name is really stupid, this really isn't, because while this is a Lenovo Legion product, which should probably tell you quite outright that it is made for gaming, it is actually one of the better sort of jack-of-all-trades monitors that I've seen on the market to date, and while this stand here is among the ugliest stands in the history of man, because it has this sort of almost industrial-style perforation here at the bottom, it's not metal, it's actually just plastic. I don't know if this translates on the microphone, but it's awful, but that's actually one of the, like, the only awful things about this monitor in general, because it is an actual powerhouse in terms of what it comes up with spec-wise. So, as you can probably tell, this is a 1500R curved, 34-inch mini-LED VA panel. That basically means that it is mini-LED, meaning that there is just a whole host of really small dimming zones here that should give you that really precise contrast ratio that normal LED sort of IPS-based panels have a harder time getting. Mini-LED, and particularly when it gets there, micro-LED is being basically used as a sort of an alternative to OLED, because while not each and every diode can turn on and off, each pixel basically, the dimming zones are so small that it's able to, with pinpoint accuracy, both give you the light emanating from the right objects, depending on what you're seeing on the screen, but also do that with a lot more and brighter light."
"So, usually what we get with mini-LED is we get the contrast, and we also get the nits peak brightness, which this sports. So, it goes up to 180 hertz.That's not all that much, I know, but it also goes to 1440p, meaning that if you're playing 1440p at 180 frames per second, that's pretty okay. So, you're probably good on that particular front, but it's all the other stuff that it does on top of that, which is really, really nice."
"So, on particular small spots in the frame, it can do a thousand nits peak brightness, which basically means that it gets a pretty impressive VESA display HDR rating as well.It has a one millisecond MPRT delay, basically, meaning that it's instantaneous, and that's, well, the golden standard for a lot of professional gamers as well. We measured a delta E rating of less than 1.5, meaning that it qualifies for professional photo and video editing, and the internal tests have been done shows 132% sRGB color gamut coverage and 106 DCI-P3, meaning that it more than qualifies to do professional color grading work on a gaming monitor. That's pretty cool. It has a built-in KVM switch."
"It has picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture PXP.Inside the USB hub here, it can do 140 watts, so that basically means it can supercharge like a laptop or whatever.There's built-in Ethernet at 2.5 gigabits per second."
"It has FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync. I mean, that is some really good stuff right there, and in this particular size, I feel like this really does everything. There probably are a lot of people out there that would want 4K or would want 240 hertz, and I hear those complaints, but in terms of nailing everything across the board, this gets really close."
"The only thing that I noted while I was writing up my initial review when we were reviewing this thing was that there is some really good competition. There's an OLED 34-inch panel from MSI, for instance, which I think is a QD OLED, which works really well and has somewhat the same specs, but this is really cool, and if you want, you can read my full write-up on GameRack, your domain of choice."
"Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."